Steve Hiatt ousts Jimmy Combs as Surry County sheriff

There’s a new sheriff in town. Literally.

Two longtime coworkers at the Surry County Sheriff’s Office went toe to toe on Tuesday, and challenger Steve Hiatt knocked off Sheriff Jimmy Combs.

With three of the 29 precincts left to go, Combs called Hiatt to concede the race about 10:30 p.m. At 12:20 a.m., the final precinct reported in, his concession was warranted, with Hiatt garnering 14,080 votes (59 percent) to Combs’ 9,786.

“I want to congratulate Sheriff-Elect Steve Hiatt,” said Combs. “I want to thank him for a hard-fought, clean campaign. I want to thank my family and friends for all their hard work and sticking with me through all this.”

“Jimmy and I have been friends for a long time, and I expect that friendship to continue,” Hiatt said.

Combs has spent more than 30 years with the sheriff’s office, and Hiatt served there for 28 years before retiring as a lieutenant and going into security at Northern Hospital of Surry County.

In the May 8 primary, Hiatt took 39 percent of the vote, beating out Vann Tate at 27.8 percent, Jamie Goad at 26.9 percent and Ervin Odum at 6.3 percent for the Republican nomination.

“I want to thank my family, friends and supporters,” said Hiatt. “Seeking a public office is definitely a demanding process, and I couldn’t have done it without them. I am eager to face the challenges of the office.” He said he would be sworn in on Dec. 3.

He said he ran around to 24 of the 29 precincts on a busy Tuesday, but couldn’t make it to some of the ones further out on the fringes such as two sites in Westfield and one in Shoals.

In the days leading up the election, what were the biggest issues people raised with him? Hiatt said people are concerned about the drug problem in the county and trying to do more, with a close second being increased school safety.

First on his to-do list is a state training class in Raleigh next week for newly elected sheriffs. Hiatt said he would leave here on Sunday and be ready for instruction Monday morning.

Then he will work on forming his leadership team. Some of the higher-ranking officers for his administration are already working at the department, but he also may bring in someone from the outside to join his staff.

Combs, a 30-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, served as chief deputy under both Connie Watson and Graham Atkinson and was hand-picked by Atkinson to be his successor in February 2017 when Atkinson left to take a position in Raleigh.

“First I want to thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ for the many blessings in my life,” said Combs.

“Special thanks to the many men and women of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office for all their hard work. I would be remiss not to point out the narcotics division, as well as the rest of the department, for the hard days and long nights in trying to protect the citizens of Surry County.”

As a career lawman who has never run for political office before, Combs had to step out of his comfort zone to campaign.

“Getting out and getting to meet the people I did … was a blessing,” he said. “I really enjoyed it.”

Combs said he will continue to work as sheriff for the next month. And he will work to have a smooth transition to Hiatt’s administration.

As for the future, Combs said with accumulated leave time, he has nearly 35 years of service in the department, well over the 30 years he needs to retire with full benefits. As a man of God, he feels sure the Lord has other plans for him now.

