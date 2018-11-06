Stevens tops three-person field

Stevens -

Rep. Sarah Stevens will continue to serve Surry County in the N.C. House of Representatives due to winning a re-election bid handily on Tuesday.

“I’m very honored to again be voted by the citizens to represent this area,” Stevens, a Republican, said Tuesday night after coming out on top of a three-person race against Democrat John Worth Wiles and Allen Poindexter, a Constitution Party candidate.

Stevens, 58, a longtime attorney who lives in Mount Airy, was re-elected to her sixth two-year term as representative of the state’s 90th House District — a seat she has held since 2009.

Due to redistricting to go into effect next year, District 90 reflects a different configuration than the last time Stevens won re-election in 2016. It will include part of Surry County (18 out of 29 precincts), a portion of Wilkes County and all of Alleghany County. This covers 34 precincts in all.

With results in for 31 of those precincts by 11 p.m., Stevens had garnered 17,614 votes, or 69 percent of the total, compared to 6,689 for Wiles and 1,261 for Poindexter.

The adjustment in the district setup required Stevens to revamp her campaign.

“It was a little bit of a challenge because I had a lot of territory I did not have before,” she said of areas in western Wilkes County. “I didn’t have the name recognition over there.”

This forced Stevens to figure out where gathering places were in western Wilkes to meet people and “shake hands,” along with convincing voters there that she wasn’t running against a native son, Rep. Jeff Elmore. He represents another House district that includes additional sections of Wilkes County.

Stevens said the fact she had two opponents was not an issue. “I don’t think it changed me a lot in how I reacted with people.”

But she did not appreciate having to run again against Poindexter, whom Stevens defeated in the GOP primary in May. Poindexter later became a member of the new Constitution Party in North Carolina and eventually was added to the general election ballot as the result of a court ruling.

This was after it first appeared Poindexter would not be allowed to do that as a result of his May loss.

“That was a little unfair, but some judge decided it,” Stevens said of the ruling.

She is now looking ahead to her next term in the General Assembly.

“And I have plans to keep working on different things,” she said, including children’s issues. “And I’m taking a lot of interest in the opioid crisis.”

This includes plans to work with the North Carolina Medical Society to lessen physicians’ subscribing of opioids, including the curtailing of pill mills.

Stevens added that there is a down side to attacking the problem through this legal avenue. “It opens the door for more illegal drugs to come in,” she explained.

The Mount Airy resident hopes to achieve success for the planned legislation with the help of her role as speaker pro tem, which makes Stevens the second-ranking member of the House of Representatives.

“It gives you some greater respect from your peers,” Stevens said of that, coupled with her nearly 10 years of experience in Raleigh. “You do know better how to work within the system.”

Gerrymandering charged

Wiles, Stevens’ Democratic opponent, was disappointed by Tuesday’s outcome, but said it was somewhat predictable.

“This district is gerrymandered in such a way as to favor the incumbent,” said Wiles, 38, an Elkin resident who works in the information technology field.

“So I am not surprised by those numbers,” the Democratic challenger said of Stevens’ margin of victory.

Yet Wiles, who also lost to Stevens in the 2014 election, was glad that he entered the race this year to give a choice to citizens who do not like the present operation of the Republican-led state Legislature. “There are plenty of people who want a viable alternative to what we have.”

Wiles indicated that he did not regret tossing his hat into the ring this year.

“I wish it had gone differently.”

Incumbent re-elected to sixth term

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

