Pilot elects new mayor, 2 commissioners

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Citizen involvement is the unifying thread between the winning campaigns of the town’s new mayor and commissioners.

First-term commissioner Evan Cockerham defeated veteran commissioner Gary Bell by a vote of 342 to 221 to be the town’s mayor for the next four years.

“We are going to do some really big things in Pilot Mountain,” said Cockerham. “It feels great to not only put in the work for the town, but to know there’s a majority behind you. It’s a really big deal. I look forward to working with the newly elected commissioners and following up the work the board has done in the last few years on infrastructure and the economy.”

“I’ve seen firsthand what can be done with the power of many vs. the power of one. I’ve seen what it can do.”

“I want to thank the citizens of Pilot Mountain and compliment Commissioner Bell on a hard-fought campaign,” concluded Cockerham.

“I’m really disappointed and kind of surprised,” said Gary Bell when the results were in. “I had a lot of hopes and plans for the town. My main interest is in the residents and the businesses and the visitors of the town, in that order.”

“I don’t know where it stands now. I’m more concerned with the people of the town.”

Commissioners

Scott Needham and Donna Kiger were the two top vote-getters in the five-person race for the two commissioner’s seats up for grabs. Needham received the most votes at 276 with Kiger coming in a close second at 268. They will be Pilot’s two new commissioners replacing Linda Needham and Gary Bell, whose terms are up. Linda Needham elected not to seek re-election, and Bell decided to make a run at the mayor’s post.

The other candidates in the race were Chuck Koubenec with 194 votes, Kenneth Smith with 130 votes and Gary Marshall with 125 votes.

The third time was the charm for Needham, who has unsuccessfully run for commissioner twice before.

“I’m just excited,” said Needham. “I hope that no matter what happens tonight we can all work together for the betterment of the town. I hope everyone will stay involved like I did when I lost.”

“I am impressed by the amount of involvement we have of people working together for the betterment of the town. I am impressed and inspired.”

“I’d like to thank the citizens of Pilot Mountain,” said Donna Kiger. “I am going to work for those who voted for me and for those who didn’t. I’m looking forward to tackling our infrastructure problems. I plan to be accessible to all the citizens and continue to work with the Main Street committee.

“I’m really glad there was so much interest in this race. It says a lot about moving forward. People are getting involved. It is amazing that five people ran for two seats. Good things are going to happen for our town because people are getting involved.”

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

