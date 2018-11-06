Berger easily retains House seat

Berger -

State Sen. Phil Berger, whose reconfigured District 30 seat now includes Mount Airy and parts of Surry County, handily defeated his two opponents Tuesday night, although full Surry County results were not available as of 10:30 p.m.

The Eden native and GOP stalwart captured 35,132 votes across Stokes, Rockingham, and Caswell counties, easily outdistancing his rivals. Democratic challenger Jen Mangrum totaled 20,091 in the three counties and Libertarian R. Michael Jordan received 1,791 votes.

Surry County votes were late coming in because of a problem getting the vote tallies from one of the early voting machines. As of 10 p.m. no votes had been reported, but by 10:30 the county was reporting totals from 6 of the 14 precincts in the 30th District. Those incomplete totals were easily in Berger’s favor, with the incumbent getting 5,273 votes. Mangrum had pulled 2,335 of those incomplete votes, while Jordan had 233.

That left Berger with a virtually insurmountable lead, even with eight of the Surry County precincts yet to report.

Berger will be taking office for his 10th term. The president pro tempore of the senate, Berger has been the chief architect of the increasingly conservative agenda of the GOP-dominated General Assembly. Critics have also said he’s been at the forefront of efforts to weaken the governor’s seat — during both the term of GOP member Pat McCrory and the present governor, Democrat Roy Cooper.

In addition to steering the direction of the Senate in his capacity as its pro tempore, Berger is chairman of the Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations, and ex officio member of the Legislative Research Commission and chair of the Legislative Services Commission.

Berger nor his staff returned calls for comment on the election results Tuesday.

