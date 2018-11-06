Surry County results delayed

DOBSON — A problem with one of the early vote machines has delayed the tabulation and release of election results in Surry County.

While many localities around the state have been releasing results steadily through the evening, the Surry County elections office issued a statement a few minutes before 9 p.m. explaining the results in the county would be delayed.

“Surry County Board of Elections is currently partnering with the state’s vendor to extract voting results from equipment used at early voting locations. We are doing this as quickly and efficiently as possible, but want to ensure that we are accurate in doing so. Please be patient as we work through this process.”

Elections Director Susan Jarrell explained her office has had difficulty shutting down one of the machines used during the early voting one-stop period. Until the machine is shut down, the ballots cast with the machine cannot be accessed.

“We hope to have something within the next 30 to 40 minutes,” she said at 9:05 p.m.