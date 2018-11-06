Tharrington school suffers power loss

B.H. Tharrington Primary School in Mount Airy found itself without power Tuesday morning, but no disruptions in classes or other major problems resulted.

The outage occurred around 9:45 a.m. and electrical service was not restored until shortly after noon. Telephones at the school also were down during that period.

At last report, a cause had not been given for the power interruption. There was no general outage in the area of the school, based on checks with Duke Energy.

Despite the power loss, the business of learning went on as usual at Tharrington, a campus located on Culbert Street which has about 400 students in pre-kindergarten to second grade.

“The nice thing about Tharrington is the classrooms have windows,” Carrie Venable, public information officer and special projects facilitator for Mount Airy City Schools, said of how teachers dealt with the absence of light.

Auxiliary lighting was made available for darker areas of the school, Venable added.

“And students have been served lunch,” she said. “Everybody is safe.”

Parents of Tharrington students were notified about the situation Tuesday morning through an alert system that informs them of activities and issues at the school.

“Students are finishing up lunch and all is well,” states a message sent about 12:15 p.m.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

