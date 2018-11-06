‘Parade of Trees’ needs trees

Bill Colvard | The News Pictured are some of the decorated Christmas trees which were auctioned at The Parenting PATH (formerly Surry SCAN’s) Parade of Trees auction in 2017. The organization is seeking donations of all kinds for this year’s event. -

A local organization devoted to making the world a safer place for children is turning to the community for help in continuing its work.

The Parenting PATH (Positive Actions, Thriving Homes) was formerly known as Surry SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now). The organization is preparing for its annual Parade of Trees fundraiser on Dec. 1 at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Tamara Veit, director for Surry and Stokes County. “The money we raise from Parade of Trees will benefit our Parent Aide program. This program focuses on effective skills for healthy parenting. Our expertly trained Parent Aides strengthen the family unit, encouraging problem solving, bonding, and skill building within the family.”

The program provides the most flexibility to assist at-risk families and children, according to Veit.

“They’re in here for counseling once a week, and it’s completely driven by the family’s needs. We can work on parenting skills, anger management, substance abuse, and assist people in navigating the system.”

Veit said that a family she is currently working with was more or less homeless with an 8-year-old in the juvenile justice system when it came into her program.

“It was difficult for the mom to parent when they were sleeping over with friends, going from one house to the other. It was difficult to teach a child rules when they were constantly in different houses with different rules.”

“It made for a high-stress life, but we’ve been able to find stable housing for them, and now the child is doing really well. We found a soccer program, and the child is not just playing soccer, but is very good at it. The child is better in school, better at home. Just having a house made the difference.”

With the Parent Aide program, Veit can work with a family for a longer period of time, important for the times when it takes longer to reach goals.

The annual Parade of Trees is an important source of funds for the program, and Veit is busy preparing for the event and seeking donations. A donation can be a decorated Christmas tree, the signature item of the event, but can be almost anything.

One donation already received is a week’s stay in a Cherry Grove beach house which is being raffled off with $20 tickets.

“We’ve got gift baskets, cabin packages, bed and breakfast stays,” said Veit. “We’re looking for pretty much anything.”

The event moved to Mount Airy Museum of Regional History last year and will return this year. Veit wants to fill up the larger space with a greater number of trees to raise more funds for her organization as well as provide an optimal holiday experience for patrons attending the Parade of Trees event.

George Smith and Friends is providing live music for the event and local wine and beer with heavy hor d’oeuvres will be served during the evening. The silent auction will be in-person at the event and also online, another 2017 innovation.

“That went really well,” said Veit. “I was really worried about it, but I loved it. Someone bid on and won an item from their home in Virginia. If you can’t be with us on Dec. 1, you can still bid online. You can sit on your couch at home and bid if you want to. But we’d rather you come out and see us.”

The Parenting PATH (formerly Surry SCAN) is welcoming donations for its annual Parade of Trees Saturday, Dec. 1 from 6 – 9 p.m. at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 North Main St. Trees and auction items will be displayed from Nov. 28 until Dec. 1 at the Museum. Please call Tamara Veit at 336-391-4122 or email her at tamara.veit@parentingpath.org for more information and to make a pledge.

