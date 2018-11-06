Finally — election day is here

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. today, with local voters facing a wide variety of races and questions for which they may cast a ballot.

While early voting has been heavy according to local elections officials. particularly for a non-presidential election year, the majority of registered voters have not yet cast a ballot.

Topping the list of local elections are three contested county-wide races — the sheriff’s race, clerk of superior court, and one board of commissioners seat.

Incumbent Democratic Sheriff Jimmy Combs is squaring off against GOP challenger Steve Hiatt in that race; Republican Neil Brendle and Democrat Kim Thomas are running for the seat being vacated by Clerk of Superior Court Teresa O’Dell, who lost to Brendle in the spring primary; and incumbent Eddie Harris is facing a challenge from Democrat Karen Osburn-Chandler for the South District seat of the Surry County Board of Commissioners.

Other local elections, many uncontested, include:

• Republican Mark Marion, running unopposed for the Central District seat on the county Board of Commissioners after winning the spring primary;

• Republican Bill Goins, running unopposed for the Mount Airy seat on the board after defeating incumbent Larry Phillips in the primary;

• Republican Ricky Bowman, running unopposed for re-election as district attorney;

• Tim Matthews and Greg Perkins running for the at-large seat on the Mount Airy Board of Education;

• Kyle Leonard running unopposed for the city school board district A seat;

• Ben Cooke running unopposed for the city school board District B seat;

• Ricky Draughn running unopposed for re-election as Dobson mayor;

• John Lawson and Wayne Atkins running unopposed to retain their seats on on the Dobson board of commissioners;

• Gary Bell and Evan Cockerham squaring off for the Pilot Mountain mayor’s seat;

• And five people running for two seats on the Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners: Donna Kiger, Chuck Koubenec, Gary Marshall, Scott Needham and Kenneth Smith.

For statewide races, local voters will have a chance to cast ballots for the House of Representatives and the State Senate. Depending upon where they live, residents will be able to vote in one of the two House races and one of the two Senate races. Those races are:

• The Senate District 30 seat, with incumbent Republican Phil Berger facing challenges from Libertarian R. Michael Jordan and Democrat Jen Mangrum;

• The Senate District 45 seat featuring Republican Deanna Ballard against Democrat Wes Luther;

• The House District 90 seat with Constitution Party candidate Allen Poindexter, Republican Sarah Stevens and Democrat John Worth Wiles squaring off;

• The House District 91 seat, featuring a race between Republican Kyle Hall, Democrat Michael Booth and Libertarian Steve Brenneis.

In the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 elections, voters can choose between Republican Virginia Foxx and Democrat D.D. Adams.

In addition, there are six proposed amendments to the state constitution on the ballots, as well as a number of judgeships up for grabs.

Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. today and close at 7:30 p.m. with results available at mtairynews.com and in the Wednesday print edition of The Mount Airy News.