Copeland students visit rodeo

Copeland Elementary School students and staff recently had a chance to watch a rodeo — including a few of their classmates — at Lone Hickory Arena. Several families that compete at Lone Hickory put together and hosted a free event for the school’s PBIS program reward.

Sawyer Belton and Saige Belton, two students at Copeland Elementary School, were able to show off their equestrian skills.

Sawyer Belton and Saige Belton, two students at Copeland Elementary School, were able to show off their equestrian skills. Submitted photo

These first and second graders seem to be enjoying the rodeo.

These first and second graders seem to be enjoying the rodeo. Submitted photo

Fourth graders watch the rodeo.