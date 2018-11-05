North Surry students go to Indianapolis

Submitted photos | The News Eve Bodnar tours a dairy farm with other North Surry FFA students. - Submitted photos | The News Katelyn Gammons observes the lions at the Indianapolis Zoo. - Submitted photos | The News North Surry FFA students make a stop at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky. - Submitted photos | The News North Surry FFA students check out farm equipment in Indiana. - -

A group of 24 students from North Surry traveled to the national Future Farmers of America (FFA) convention in Indianapolis recently.

The convention, held in Indianapolis, Indiana, attracted 70,000 students and guests, according to North Surry agriculture teacher Michael Culler.

“It’s all flat land,” said Culler of Indiana. “You could see a mile away.”

Culler said that the students go to the convention every year, holding fundraisers through the school year, to ensure that all the students who want to go, can go.

“The money’s there if we go out and get the support,” said Culler. “The kids just have to work for it.”

The Expo area of the convention allowed students to see and learn firsthand about agriculture developments from across the country and find inspiration for their next steps toward a career in agriculture.

Motivational keynote speakers, concerts, workshops and the large expo floor kept the kids busy at the national event.

“They get to see representatives of all kind of colleges that are recruiting there,” said Culler. “And they can explore lots of career options in agriculture.”

Culler added that sponsors of the convention, including John Deere, New Holland, Chevrolet, Ford and Dodge, had a presence at the event, and the students could see what they had to offer.

Away from the convention floor, the students toured different farms to get an idea of how things are done in a different place. A dairy farm and the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky, were among the stops.

The earth’s population is estimated to reach 9.8 billion by 2050, according to FFA information, which states that a 60 percent increase in agricultural production will be required to meet the needs of those additional people.

Rapidly evolving talent, innovation and technical aptitude will be required to meet the challenge, and exposing the North Surry students to what’s going on in agriculture around the nation and around the world is a means to that end. FFA prepares members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.

