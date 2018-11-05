North Surry cadets visit planetarium

November 5, 2018 mtairynews News 0
North Surry AFJROTC cadets pose for a picture at the Winston-Salem Planetarium. -
Here, the cadets are enjoying a meal at Camel City BBQ Factory in Winston-Salem. -

Several cadets from the North Surry AFJROTC went on an astronomy/ leadership development field trip to the Winston-Salem Planetarium.

Cadets were selected to go based on their performance in the first six weeks of school. Students were able to attend a show in one of the multi-media theaters and learn more about the solar system and outer space.

Cadets also listened to a guest speaker at the planetarium. Cadets were treated to dinner and entertainment at Camel City BBQ Factory in downtown Winston-Salem.

North Surry AFJROTC cadets pose for a picture at the Winston-Salem Planetarium.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_100_1202-1-.jpgNorth Surry AFJROTC cadets pose for a picture at the Winston-Salem Planetarium.

Here, the cadets are enjoying a meal at Camel City BBQ Factory in Winston-Salem.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_100_1224.jpgHere, the cadets are enjoying a meal at Camel City BBQ Factory in Winston-Salem.