North Surry cadets visit planetarium

North Surry AFJROTC cadets pose for a picture at the Winston-Salem Planetarium. - Here, the cadets are enjoying a meal at Camel City BBQ Factory in Winston-Salem. -

Several cadets from the North Surry AFJROTC went on an astronomy/ leadership development field trip to the Winston-Salem Planetarium.

Cadets were selected to go based on their performance in the first six weeks of school. Students were able to attend a show in one of the multi-media theaters and learn more about the solar system and outer space.

Cadets also listened to a guest speaker at the planetarium. Cadets were treated to dinner and entertainment at Camel City BBQ Factory in downtown Winston-Salem.