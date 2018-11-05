City teachers hold STEAM institute

Submitted photo Jones Intermediate School teachers work to see how students can learn content through gaming. Bloxels and Dash bots were used in the session led by fourth grade teacher Adam Johnson. Pictured using a Dash bot are Michele Wertman, Lauren Murphy, John Sigmond, and Patti Bunton. - Submitted photo Science teacher Jon Carpenter led two sessions for participants on tools to assist students in their learning. One helped them annotate online documents while the other allowed them to create stop motion videos. - Submitted photo Mount Airy High School teachers Sara Mayes and Jennifer Jones led a session called Wizards and Wobble Stools: Creating a Comfortable, Collaborative Classroom with Purpose. -

Mount Airy City Schools teachers have five scheduled early release days during the 2918-2019 academic year, and the put they recently put the first one to use as a chance for professional growth.

The Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics Institute was held at Mount Airy High School and educators from across the district signed up to learn from their peers. In the three allotted hours, 18 sessions were offered by teachers and instructional support staff around topics such as student engagement, technology tools for student creation, service learning, social and emotional learning, and engineering.

Surry Community College President Dr. David Shockley kicked off the afternoon of learning as the keynote speaker. Dr. Shockley shared the success of the college, history of growth, and the college’s work with business and industry. Surry Community College leads the state in workforce development and Mount Airy High School continues to be one of the top high schools in North Carolina, graduating students ready for career and college, according to statements from the city school system.

Director of Grants Penny Willard organized the afternoon of professional development.

“Professional development is a must for educators,” she said of the effort. “In order to successfully teach others, we must commit to lifelong learning within ourselves. One of the best assets a school district has is the ability to build capacity through the people serving our students every day; their experience and knowledge is key and deserves to be highlighted.”

“The STEAM Institute is a great way for teachers across our district to come together and learn from each other,” said Mount Airy High School Teacher of the Year Courtney Howlett. She was referencing the STEAM acronym, which stands for Science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. “I personally like that I can go to a K-2 session and take new ideas and implement them in my high school math classroom. This year in particular I loved the different sessions that were offered. I learned about racing, tools I can use in my classroom, and the awesome drone class that is going to be offered.”

School officials said the 2018-2019 district calendar has four additional early release days scheduled. One is the day before winter break, one is the last day of school, and the final two are planned professional development opportunities. A second STEAM Institute is planned for the spring on the March early release day. Often times early release days in the spring semester as well as scheduled staff development days are lost to snow and used as make-up days. The flexible calendar for the 2019-2020 school year will allow more flexibility for make-up days missed for inclement weather which will allow more time for staff development.