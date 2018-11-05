Booksmarts

The following books have been received at the Mount Airy Public Library this week, and are available for checkout:

Fiction

Times Convert by Deborah Harkness

The Reckoning by John Grisham

Vendetta by Iris Johansen

Not Quite Over You by Susan Mallery

Audio

A Darkness Forged in Fire by Chris Evans

Wild Fire by Christine Feehan

Dopesick by Beth Macy

Large Print

Colorblind by Reed Coleman

Vox by Christina Dalcher

When the Lights Go Out by Mary Kubica

The Woman in the Woods by John Cionnolly

The Gray Ghost by Clive Cussler

An Amish Family by Kathleen Fuller

Shelter in Place by Nora Roberts

The Death of Mrs. Westaway by Ruth Ware

Tempest by Beverly Jenkins

Evil Never Sleeps by William W. Johnstone

The First Family by Daniel Palmer

Pieces of Her by Karin Slaughter

Non-Fiction

House of Trump-House of Putin by Craig Unger

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara

Heartland by Sarah Smarsh

These Truths by Jill Lepore

In the Hurricane’s Eye by Nathaniel Philbrick

Biography

I Should Have Honor by Khalida Brohi

Inseperable by Unte Huang

The Cut Out Girl by Bark EsVan

In Pieces by Sally Fields

***

Hola! The library is starting a pre-school story time for those who speak Spanish. Join us on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. for one hour of stories, songs and crafts, all in Spanish. Bienvenidos a los cuentos en enspanol. Los Martes @ 9:30 a.m. Una hora de cuentos en espanol para ninos en edad preescolar. Tendremos historias, canciones y manualidades en espanol.

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The Book Munchers book club for kids meets at the library on Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. The library will lead the kids in reading books,and doing activities, from various elementary/juvenile titles..

***

Pajama Story time for kids takes place each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

***

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

***

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

***

Teens, aged 12-19 years old, are invited to a club at the library, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, art, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m.

***

There is an online book club for elementary aged students, that can be accessed with one of our library cards and a pin number, at the website www.nckids.overdrive.com. Use of this online library feature is free with your library card, and they have thousands of other titles to download and read. Check it out!

***

Auditions for the Dewey Decimal Players Christmas production will be held on Monday, Nov. 5, at 4pm. To be a Dewey you have to be 12-19 years old, no experience necessary. We rehearse Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday afternoons at 4 p.m.,until 5 p.m. Our show dates are Dec. 15, 16, 17, and 18. We will be combining our troupe with the NoneSuch Playmakers for this production, and will perform in multiple locations over these four days!

***

The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale will take place from Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m., through Saturday, Nov. 17, during regular library hours. We appreciate your support!

***

Kids are invited to bring a favorite cuddle toy to the library on Friday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m, to begin our Stuffed Animal Sleepover! We will have a storytime together and the kids will make a name tag for their toy. Then the kids will leave their friend with us for the night. On Saturday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m., the kids are invited back to be reunited with their toy and have breakfast with them, and enjoy a slideshow of photos of their toy’s overnight adventures.

***

The library will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22 and Nov. 23, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

***

Shop for Christmas presents for your child during our Scholastic Book Fair, to be held during the week of Nov. 26 through Dec. 1. Free gift wrapping. We can take cash, checks, and credit/debit cards as payment. Every purchase you make will help the library to earn books for our collection. We appreciate your support.

***

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.