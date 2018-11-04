Shoals Book Buddies program excites students

Submitted photo Lily Sawyers and Caitlin Joyce work together in the Shoal Elementary School Book Buddies program. - Submitted photo Eli Hutchens and Landon Wright work together. - Submitted photo Gabriella Newsom, Rylee Tanner, and Lexi Allen are book buddies. - Submitted photo Laci Turney and Myra Furches take a break from the book buddies program to pose for a picture. - - Submitted photo Joshua Green and Joshua Key read through a book during an outdoor book buddies session. - -

Shoals Elementary Reading Buddies Program!

Shoals Elementary School has implemented what it calls a Ready Buddy program, which paris up third, fourth, and fifth-grade students with others in kindergarten, first and second grade.

During their time together students from the upper grades encourage their younger partners to read their books while building school-wide relationships.

“They are very excited to see how much their buddies grow over the school year,” school officials said of the progam.