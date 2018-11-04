Shoals Book Buddies program excites students

Lily Sawyers and Caitlin Joyce work together in the Shoal Elementary School Book Buddies program. - Submitted photo
Shoals Elementary Reading Buddies Program!
Shoals Elementary School has implemented what it calls a Ready Buddy program, which paris up third, fourth, and fifth-grade students with others in kindergarten, first and second grade.
During their time together students from the upper grades encourage their younger partners to read their books while building school-wide relationships.
“They are very excited to see how much their buddies grow over the school year,” school officials said of the progam.
Lily Sawyers and Caitlin Joyce work together in the Shoal Elementary School Book Buddies program.
Eli Hutchens and Landon Wright work together.
Gabriella Newsom, Rylee Tanner, and Lexi Allen are book buddies.
Laci Turney and Myra Furches take a break from the book buddies program to pose for a picture.
Joshua Green and Joshua Key read through a book during an outdoor book buddies session.