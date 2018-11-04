City OKs $41,000 for historic district work

Longtime Mount Airy resident George Speight, now in his late 80s, shares memories of older homes in the Lebanon Hill area Thursday, when city officials allocated funding that could lead to those and others joining the National Register of Historic Places. -

Decisions aimed at protecting older properties in Mount Airy tend to be cloaked in controversy, and that was true with the latest one to spend $41,000 in city funds to conduct detailed architectural surveys around town.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners took that action in a 3-2 vote during a meeting Thursday afternoon, which targets six new historic districts identified in a preliminary survey earlier this year by architectural historian Dan Pezzoni of Lexington, Virginia.

Those districts, and individual properties within which are at least 50 years old, were deemed to have historical architectural value by a committee in Raleigh on Oct. 11. This put the local sites on a study list that could lead to being listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

However, before that can occur, a detailed description of every single structure and vacant land eyed in the six historic districts must occur, which Pezzoni proposed to do for $41,000. Based on discussion at Thursday’s meeting, there are a total of about 430 structures in all six.

These include Lebanon Hill, Taylor Park, Country Club Hill, Gasoline Town, a northern boundary increase of an original historic district in the vicinity of the downtown area and a southern boundary increase of that district.

Funding questioned

Earlier issues raised about the historic designation have included concerns about restrictions possibly being placed on property owners as a result, which have been discounted time after time. Owners can qualify for tax credits to preserve historic architecture, but are free to make non-qualifying improvements using their money, officials have said.

A fairness issue also emerged last month, after the city commissioners were told that residents of the Lebanon Hill Historic District were asking that it be considered first for the additional research needed for the national designation. The cost for that district was $12,000.

This led to Thursday’s vote to fund the further work among all districts for the $41,000 total.

However, objections were raised, including from Commissioner Jim Armbrister, who voted against the plan along with Commissioner Shirley Brinkley.

“I would suggest there are reasonable alternatives to financing rather than coming from the city,” Armbrister said.

He voiced concern that the city is making a funding commitment, but there apparently is no similar commitment from property owners who stand to benefit from the historic designation/tax credits.

Commissioner Jon Cawley also questioned the $41,000 expense, saying he expected the city government to get a “volume discount” from funding the expanded survey work in all six districts.

“I’m thinking now if it wouldn’t be smarter to break it up,” he said of having the extra research done in stages.

Paul Eich, a local citizen who doesn’t live in one of the districts, was bothered by the idea of city taxpayer funds being earmarked to help some owners improve their properties while not benefiting others.

“Don’t spend my money,” Eich said during a public-forum portion of the meeting.

Eich added that he didn’t like to see older structures torn down, but wasn’t sure the proposal on the table is the way to go, either.

Codes concern

Another talking point centered on whether the tax credits would be used not only for preserving architecture, but to bring structures up to building codes.

City Planning Director Andy Goodall addressed this by pointing out that plumbing or electrical work, for example, are not qualifying expenses for tax credits.

Goodall also said there is a cap on tax credit assistance, which can require an owner to make a sizable investment for improvements. Yet approving all six districts for the additional study could mean the 400-plus structures contained within receiving some benefit, he added.

“It might not be today, it might not be five years from now — it might not be the same owner.”

Although Eich criticized the expense involved, other forum speakers spoke in favor.

“I’m here to urge you to take the next step,” Jeannie Studnicki, a member of the Mount Airy Planning Board who supports the historic district designations, told the commissioners.

Studnicki said she believes the plan stands to benefit the city as a whole from an economic-development perspective, including tourism. It will stimulate investment in historic properties, thus improving the community’s appearance and building pride, Studnicki mentioned.

She said the picturesque Cherry Street, which was included in the existing city historic district more than 30 years ago, is an example of the good that can be accomplished.

When the matter ultimately came to a vote Thursday afternoon, Commissioner Cawley sided with fellow board members Dean Brown and Steve Yokeley in approving the $41,000 expenditure.

Cawley explained later that he supported this because he was excited about the prospect of individual property owners benefiting. In the past, he had opposed historic district efforts.

The project by Pezzoni is expected to be completed within a year, including field work, survey research, file preparation, writing reports and other tasks leading to the submission of draft nominations to the State Historic Preservation Office.

District breakdown

The description of the six districts includes:

• Lebanon Hill — East and West Lebanon streets; North Main Street to the Catholic Church; and Byerly, Poplar, Taylor (west of Lebanon), Willow, Mitchell and Orchard streets from North Main to the Dairy Center.

• The northern boundary increase of the city’s original historic district — a small area adjoining the north end of that district which centers on Maple, West Elm and Willow streets and Rawley Avenue.

• The southern boundary expansion of the original historic district — a large area adjoining its south end centering on Rockford and West Church streets and sections of adjacent streets, with a second smaller portion along Bank Street.

• Gasoline Town — a complex of distributorships and other fuel facilities near U.S. 52 owing its existence to the growing fleet of cars and trucks in the 1920s and the presence of a rail line that allowed bulk shipments of fuel.

• Taylor Park — the Taylor Park subdivision developed in the 1930s, which extends from North Main Street almost to West Lebanon. It includes Marion, Grace and Howard streets and the 1925 Grace Moravian Church.

• Country Club Hill — residential structures around the periphery of Mount Airy Country Club.

