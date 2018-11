Art Matters is a new weekly column which highlights some of the upcoming performance art, display art, and similar events in the greater Mount Airy area.

Sunday, Nov. 4

Macbeth, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 3 p.m., $15/$6 students. One of Shakespeare’s darkest and most atmospheric plays, “Macbeth” is an exploration of unfettered ambition, lust for power, and our all-too-human capacity to be misled.

Monday, Nov. 5

Macbeth, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. $15/$6 students.

Friday, Nov. 9

Lifespan Annual Performance, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 7 p.m. Each year, Lifespan brings a story to life on the Andy Griffith Playhouse stage. This year it is a retelling of “The Wizard of Oz.” Contact Lifespan for tickets at 336-789-5402.

Movies This Week

Beautifully Broken (PG-13), Historic Earle Theatre, $7. Sunday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Monday Nov. 5 and Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. A refugee’s escape, a prisoner’s promise, and a daughter’s painful secret converge in this inspiring real-life story of hope, the healing power of forgiveness, and reconciliation.

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13), Historic Earle Theatre, $7. Friday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 10, at 4 and 7 p.m. This contemporary romantic comedy, based on a global bestseller, follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.

Ongoing Programs

Golden Notes (Community Chorus) meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Free for , Surry Arts Council members. An annual membership is $10. This recreational singing group welcomes visitors to listen or sing old favorites with them each week. They serve as ambassadors for the arts council singing in nursing homes, retirement centers, and the local hospital. Led by Sylvia Lowry, a performer and retired music educator.

Special Friends Line Dance, Tuesdays, 11 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free. Come out and learn fun routines with the council’s artistic directors.

Kids Art (ages 4-8), Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, $30 per month. From finger painting to portraiture, come explore the amazing world of art. All materials provided.

Beginning Acting (ages 6 and older) Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse, $30 per month. Learn how to take your energy and turn it into a performance.

Painting Class (ages 12 and older). Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, $30 per month. Come and explore different types of painting techniques in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. All skill levels welcome and all materials provided.

Line Dance, Wednesdays, 10 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free for Surry Arts Council members (an annual membership costs $10. Come out and learn fun routines and get a low-impact workout. Led by artistic directors.

Advanced Kids Art (ages 9-12), Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, $30 per month. From finger painting to portraiture, come explore the amazing world of art! All materials provided.

Youth One Acts (ages 10 and up). Wednesdays, 4 -5 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse, $30 per month. Learn short scenes to perform at the end of the month and learn acting skills, memorization, and stage presence. Every participant has a part.

Free TAPS Youth Flat Foot Dance Lessons Thursday, 4:30-5 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Join instructor Shelby Coleman to learn this fun, percussive traditional dance. This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) Youth Music Lessons on Thursdays, 5:30-6:15 p.m. for fiddle and mandolin lessons; 6:15-6:45 p.m. for guitar and banjo. Historic Earle Theatre. Award-winning musician and teacher Jim Vipperman instructs and instruments are provided. Come learn fiddle, mandolin, guitar or banjo! This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free Jam Session, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Local and visiting musicians are welcome. Music ranges from bluegrass and old-time to gospel and country. Musicians take turns playing, singing, and backing up others. Many come just to sit and listen or dance. This program is supported in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

WPAQ Merry-Go-Round, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre, $8, which includes admission to the Andy Griffith Museum. WPAQ Merry-Go-Round is the second longest continuously running live radio broadcast in the nation (second only to the Grand Ole Opry). Radio station WPAQ, 740 AM, produces this weekly live broadcast of local, regional, and national performers.

For additional information or to purchase tickets or register for classes, contact the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998 or visit the website at www.surryarts.org. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/surryartscouncil/.