Sparks fly at Pilot candidate forum

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A quickly put together question and answer session with candidates for office in Pilot Mountain ended in harsh words between a candidate and the organizer of the event.

The event was planned on Tuesday, held two days later at The Pilot Center, and attended by about 20 citizens. Video of the meeting was recorded by Town Manager Michael Boaz and broadcast on Facebook Live.

The two mayoral candidates, Gary Bell and Evan Cockerham, who are both serving terms as commissioners, were present. Three of the five candidates for commissioner were present: Donna Kiger, Chuck Koubenec and Scott Needham. Gary Marshall and Kenneth Smith were not present.

After the question-and-answer session was over, Commissioner Gary Bell, who is running for mayor, took the Main Street committee member who had organized the event, Christy Craig, to task for only giving him four hours notice of the Thursday event.

Chuck Koubenec, candidate for town commissioner, chimed in with “I wasn’t invited at all.”

“I invited you face to face,” said Craig.

“No, you did not, ma’am,” responded Koubenec.

“I am not a liar,” said Craig, who insisted she had invited the men in person.

“No, you did not, ma’am,” said Koubenec again.

Koubenec insisted Craig had only asked for his contact information while no actual invitation was received, but Craig countered she invited everyone on the spot.

Craig said she had been having some Facebook conversation with voters who were not able to attend a candidate meet and greet a few weeks ago who asked her to put together something really quick so they could meet the candidates.

At a meeting on Tuesday which Craig called a “playground meeting,” (the lack of playground facilities in the town has come up at recent town board meetings), Craig said she invited the candidates who were present, which was all of them except Gary Marshall and Kenneth Smith, and then got phone numbers for Marshall and Smith from the board of elections website. She said she left a voicemail with the number she got for Smith, and Marshall’s number was no good.

She said she also mailed invitations.

On Friday, Koubenec said he received his invitation in the mail that morning, the day after the event.

The Questions

After being given an opportunity to introduce themselves, candidates were all asked to answer a series of questions, put to them in random order by moderator Anna Nichols, Pilot Mountain branch librarian. Candidates’ answers to some of the questions have been condensed in the interest of space. For a full video of the hour-and-a-half-meeting, go to Pilot Mountain’s Facebook page.

What are the three most important challenges facing Pilot Mountain, and what steps would you take to address them?

Scott Needham: Infrastructure. The board has done a good job of taking on the challenge. Our water, sewer, sidewalks and streets are old and are not getting any younger.

Money. How you fix these things is a challenge. Grants want matching funds. The Pilot Mountain TDA (Tourism Development Authority, of which Needham is chair) has less money than any in the county, so myself and the board have developed ways of stretching those dollars. We need to capture people and customers from the upgraded highway (Hwy 52/I-74) and be progressive and capture growth without bringing a lot of chains.

Keep our youth in town. Stop the brain drain, where our youth go off to college and never come back.

Gary Bell: There are always more than three things. It’s been a struggle. Four or five years ago, we struggled to restructure our system. We had to write off $50,000 in water bills.

Keep hometown values. People may not come here to stay, but they may stay overnight. We are not a tourist town, but maybe we can be a town for tourists.

Don’t lose track of taxpayers. We have to keep costs down and possibly find a way to reduce water rates.

Greenway. In 2015, three-quarters of a million people came to Pilot Mountain State Park. Most of them don’t know there’s a town here. There are so many things we can do. We have a long way to go.

Chuck Koubenec: Infrastructure. I really haven’t seen much in the way of improvements. When folks do come in, they see the condition of our roads and sidewalks.

We may have a solution to water, but I’ve been hearing that since 1999. I’m not sold on that.

We have to come up with some way to bring them off 52 and into downtown. I’ve seen the streetscape plan, and I don’t see Pilot Mountain in it at all. Half of downtown would have to be torn down. We need a realistic plan. Increase the tax base.

Provide atmosphere for families. The Civic Center is embarrassing. We need to get people to stay here and spend money here.

Evan Cockerham: Infrastructure is always a big focal point. It didn’t get this way overnight, it won’t be fixed overnight. We found a way to fix every street in town and not impact taxes with a fixed-rate loan paid for by money we receive from the state. Water main breaks used to be a regular thing. We do have a plan that is realistic.

The economy is next. We need to bring from the park some of those 750,000 people.

This election is not about us. It’s about Pilot Mountain. Politicians had become gatekeepers, but we have brought in citizens by the dozens to work on improving the town. There are five or six events a month that keep businesses running in the off-season.

Bring people together behind a central theme. We only have 1,500 people. We have to have everybody close to the same page.

Donna Kiger: Infrastructure. Our roads are better. I am excited about the water interconnect. I think that is really the way to go. Our finances are buttoned up, and we’ve started moving in the right direction.

By helping out businesses, maybe we can get a bigger business, but Armtex is never coming back.

We need to get everybody to love our town as much as we do.

The greenway is a good thing. It’s years down the road, but they need something to do when they get here. The streetscape plan has a little park. We could use some pop-up shops for businesses too small to have a storefront.

Candidates were given one last chance to ask citizens for their vote and to share any additional information they felt to be pertinent.

Gary Bell: I started on the board seven years ago. We’ve really begun to see results in the last two years. I’ve been to Raleigh to talk to senators, talk to representatives. (Bell said earlier he was the only member of the town’s board to ever be a part of the North Carolina League of Municipalities.) This has given an opportunity to get these grants.

I really don’t want to give it up. Maybe we’re not all friends, but we’re neighbors.

We’re on the right path. There’s no magic wand, because we started so far behind.

Chuck Koubenec: Thank you for coming out and listening. I’ve lived here since 1999. What drew us here was the family-friendliness. It was a good place to raise our family.

But the large-scale development that almost came in, and would have been a huge drain on services, made me decide to get involved. It was not the type of project for Pilot Mountain, and it was close to passing.

It’s important to be responsible fiscally and responsible socially to the entire community. That’s my approach.

Government should have a limited role whenever possible. Limited government is better for everybody.

Evan Cockerham: Thank you Christy (Craig), for throwing this together. We’re a family here.

You won’t hear me talk in terms of ‘win or lose’. Win or lose sounds like a game.

If something is not in service of the community, we need to eliminate it. If it is in service of the community, we need to improve it.

Scott Needham: It’s all about us getting out there. I go to a lot of meetings in order to serve the community. But some of those meetings are for elected officials only, and I’m not an elected official. (Needham is an appointed official who chairs the town and county TDA’s.) It’s gotten to the point I need to get elected if I’m going to do more good. We’re not always at the table, and you can’t get things done if you’re not at the table.

This is not just a place to come home and sleep.

Donna Kiger: I am not a politician, but I have a passion for this town. I will continue to serve. I feel that strongly about this town. Thanks to Christy for quickly pulling this together.

