Surry Early College teams do well

Submitted photo The Early College Boys Soccer Team, which recently took top honors in competition against other early college teams. - Submitted photo The Early College Girls Soccer Team, which recently won competition against other early college teams. - Submitted photo The Surry Early College Quiz Bowl Team members, who took first place in a recent competition, are, from left, Polly Kreh, Angelica Alvarez, Colton Hall, Andrew Myers, Caleb Faw, and Bryan Kimel. -

Surry Early College students recently competed against Davie Early College and Yadkin Early College in the Early College Cup Competition.

This event happens three times a school year and consists of an athletic competition and an academic competition. After the third competition all points are counted and an Early College Cup Champion is crowned.

This was the first round of the competition where girls soccer teams, boys soccer teams, and Quiz Bowl teams from each school competed. Surry Early College High School came in first place in all three categories. The next competition will be held in February and will be basketball and Math Counts.