Police reports

• An alleged attempt to flee in a vehicle has led to multiple charges against a Mount Airy woman, according to city police department reports. Kimberly Dawn Foster, 46, of 249 Welch Road, was encountered by police during a pursuit Monday of a 2013 Lexus ES 350. This led to charges of fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and driving while impaired against Foster.

Police records state that she allegedly refused to provide a breath sample, leading to a magistrate issuing a search warrant to obtain a blood sample. Foster was released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 14.

• A theft of property valued at $1,400 was reported Tuesday, including a scaffold and a 4-foot ladder, an 8-foot ladder, a 12-foot ladder and a 16-foot ladder. The property, owned by Thomas Ray Lawson of Shoals Road in Pinnacle, was stolen earlier in October from a single-family dwelling on Barbara Avenue.

• Travis Joseph Greenlee, 28, listed as homeless, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, on Oct. 27 along with possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and displaying a fictitious tag. Greenlee was arrested at McDonald’s on Rockford Street stemming from the tag being spotted on a 1986 Toyota Camry and a subsequent consent search.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a Nov. 27 appearance in District Court.

• A Mount Airy man was arrested and his 1997 Chevrolet Silverado pickup seized after police investigated a suspicious vehicle at the Four Brothers convenience store at Holly Springs on Oct. 26. This led to charges of driving while impaired, having an open container of alcohol and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) against Sterling Kirk Haynes, 45, of 794 Hiatt Road.

Upon being transported to the police station for processing, Haynes allegedly refused testing, prompting the obtaining of a search warrant to secure a blood sample. He was held in the county jail under a $2,000 secured bond, with Dec. 6 his court date.