Methodist women’s lunch helps neighbors

Next week a number of local charities will benefit from a fundraiser by a city church group.

Lunches of hot chicken salad will be dispatched all over the city while folks looking for a shortcut to gourmet dinners will make their way to Central United Methodist Church on Nov. 14.

The annual event has been going on for longer than anyone can remember, according to 2018 volunteer Ellen Woltz. “At least 30 years. Maybe 40.”

The event is sponsored by Central’s United Methodist Women (UMW) and is the group’s largest fundraiser of the year. While the women raise money for causes around the world, this event benefits only local charities, helping families and children here in Surry County.

ARC of Surry County, Children’s Center of Surry County, Friends Feeding Friends, Greater Mount Airy Habitat for Humanity, Hope Valley Treatment Center, Salvation Army Mount Airy Corps, Sheriff Atkinson’s Give a Kid a Christmas, Shepherd’s House, Surry Medical Ministries and Yokefellow Cooperative Ministries are the organizations that benefit, according to Gail Cox, Central’s administrative assistant.

The Annual Harvest Bake Sale and Luncheon takes a multi-pronged approach in its fundraising.

The event includes a bake sale which starts at 11 a.m. and patrons who are in the know get there early because the large selection of baked goods gets picked over quickly.

Billed as “Not Just a Bake Sale,” frozen gourmet entrees and sides are also on offer. Positioned around the church’s fellowship hall are freezers and coolers filled with soups, pre-cooked entrees, relishes, and crowd-favorite collard greens. These are sold frozen and taken home to keep in the freezer until the purchaser wants to eat something homemade without putting in any more effort than is required to heat it up.

The crown jewel of the event that keeps people coming back year after year is the luncheon, which can be eaten on the premises or purchased as takeout.

Teams of volunteers sell advance tickets and then deliver batches of lunches all over town.

The lunch, the menu of which does not change much from year to year, consists of hot chicken salad, cranberry congealed salad, vegetable pasta salad, a roll, a beverage and pumpkin cake for dessert.

Debbie Lyon is the head chef, primary cook, and tight-lipped about the recipe for her famous chicken salad, as it is the cash cow that keeps this event going year after year.

Mount Airy News staffers sat around the break room table in 2017, taking small bites of the famous chicken salad, and attempted to suss out what made it so good.

“I think there are almonds,” said one.

“Maybe,” said another. “Is there tarragon?”

“Could be, but I don’t think so.”

And so it goes each fall as more funds are racked up year after year to help kids and less fortunate families.

Lunch tickets are $8 and can be ordered in advance by calling 336-786-8324 up until Nov. 13. The bake sale and gourmet sale begins at 11 a.m. on Nov. 14. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Central United Methodist Church is at 1909 N Main St., Mount Airy.

Brenda Edwards, Jane Bell and Jane Laprade plate up takeout orders, assembly line style, in 2017. Bill Colvard | The News Debbie Lyon starts plating eat-in luncheon plates for last year's fundraiser. Bill Colvard | The News

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

