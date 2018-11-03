Brendle seeks to serve others

Brendle -

Editor’s Note: Candidates in Tuesday’s elections were posed several questions regarding their desire to serve in office. Over the next several days, The Mount Airy News will bring you those questions and answers from some of the local contested races. Today, we feature Neil Brendle and Kim Thomas, who are running for the Clerk of Superior Court seat.

Name: Neil Brendle

Age: 41

Party: Republican

Hometown: Dobson

Family: Father: Jay Brendle (deceased), Mother: Lana Brendle (deceased), Wife: Carrie Brendle, Children: Erin and Ava Brendle, Grandparents: Henry and Bonnie Hayes Wood of Elkin, and the late Arvil and Fairy Brendle

Education: Graduate Surry Central High School 1995, AS degree from Surry Community College, BS degree-Business Administration from Gardner-Webb University

Work: Project Management, Supervision, Administration for grading and public utilities companies, Magistrate

1. What is your view on public records and how they should be kept and distributed to the public?

One of the most important duties of the Clerk of Superior Court is to operate a unified record-keeping system of all actions, proceedings, judgments, and many other types of records as required by law. Various statutes specifically regulate the manner in which the Clerk must perform these duties.

As the custodian of these records and documents I feel accuracy and accessibility to be of supreme importance in addition to security of these records. Public examination and inspection of all records accessible to them should be made available in an efficient and expeditious manner.

I will adhere specifically to the instructions and rules provided by the general statutes applicable to public records, and assure that everyone in the office do the same. I believe the Clerk of Superior Court and staff should possess thorough knowledge of the laws pertaining to the record keeping duties which are specified by the North Carolina General Statutes.

2. Do you have experience with keeping public court records and working in a public setting? Please describe your qualifications.

I served many terms as a magistrate in Surry County. I was entrusted with the funds, documents and files obtained through the course of my duties. The delivery and security of these were my responsibility.

One of the duties of the magistrate was to preside as judge over small-claims hearings. In addition to the judicial responsibilities, I was tasked with the roles of a court room clerk as well. The accuracy and detailed complexities in recording those judgments were of utmost importance. The intent of the judgment was dependent upon a complete and precise recording of the decision reduced to writing; and until returned to the Clerk of Court’s office I was the custodian of all documents and evidence of the case.

I was blessed with the opportunity to gain broad experience in many areas in regards to maintaining public records that no other candidate has. Exclusively in my career I was exposed to many different duties and roles the Clerk of Superior Court must perform. This exposure will allow me to enter the office and immediately draw upon the experience of conducting hearings, acting as a fiduciary, producing and securing documents, and being a custodian of the articles (with) which the position is entrusted.

3. What changes, if any, will you make to how the clerk of superior court’s office is operated?

I have developed a strategic plan to effect my goals and ideas to create a more efficient and productive office.

The implementation and utilization of technology will be among the first priorities. Our state’s court systems have great resources in the areas of technology. I will ensure they are better utilized in the most efficient manner possible. The development and implementation of a website designed to inform and connect the public with the Clerk of Courts office is a simple goal that can be obtained inexpensively.

I also want to emphasize cohesion, cooperation and coordination between the other agencies and officials. Cultivating these relationships is vital to increasing productivity. I’d like to reiterate I have a strong desire to improve in areas of efficiency and accuracy. Drawing on research from many of the other counties’ Clerk of Superior Court offices will allow the revision of processes to streamline procedures and protocols which will better serve the citizens of Surry County.

Another immediate goal is to empower employees with education and training provided by the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts. All positions can benefit from increased training and cross training as I believe staff can be the most productive when they are provided the most accurate and up-to-date tools. In other areas, improvements to human resources and the workplace environment … will parlay into increased employee morale and a more productive atmosphere.

Finally, alongside accuracy and increased productivity, I want to stress that public service is paramount. The desire to serve and help the public is to be evident in all of our actions. Creating the most accurate, efficient, and responsive office will translate into the best experience possible for the public.

Final statement:

I was born and reared in a family dedicated to public service, and their beliefs were instilled as long as I can remember.

My parents were both great examples, and while these two examples could be enough for any child, my parents found it most important to make sure my sister and I would learn of the perfect example: Jesus Christ. It is the faith and foundation they taught that I rely upon today. Through my struggles, failures and trials I always have that hope and guidance.

Almost two decades ago, I began my career as a judicial official. My greatest joy as a judicial official came in the opportunities I was able to reach out and truly help others, most often the ones who had nothing to give anyone. Those times made me realize all along that serving others is where my happiness can be found.

I am experienced and desire to serve the public. I will fully implement the technology and resources available in a competent, accurate, fair, and accessible environment for everyone. I am and will always be a defender and protector of the Constitution and the values it represents. My conservative beliefs are apparent in my actions and represented in my works.

Brendle https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Neil-Brendle_formatted.jpg Brendle