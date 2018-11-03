Thomas wants to improve office

Thomas -

Editor’s Note: Candidates in Tuesday’s elections were posed several questions regarding their desire to serve in office. Over the next several days, The Mount Airy News will bring you those questions and answers from some of the local contested races. Today, we feature Neil Brendle and Kim Thomas, who are running for the Clerk of Superior Court seat.

Name: Kim Thomas

Age: 52

Hometown: I was raised in the Beulah area of Surry County, I live in the Copeland area.

Family: Husband Michael “Mike” Thomas, Daughter Halee Coe, Parents Gray and Roena Goings, brother Greg Goings

Education: North Surry High School, Surry Community College (Basic Law Enforcement Training), Numerous classes from Administrative Office of the Courts.

Work activity: Pilot Mountain Police Department 1988-1990; Surry County Sheriff’s Office 1990-1992, Mount Airy Police Department 1992-2000, Surry County Sheriff’s Office 2000-2002, Clerk of Court Office (Surry County) 2002-2014, Clerk of Court Office (Forsyth County) 2014-2017. Retired 2017.

Civic/church activity: Member of Double Creek Church of Christ. Associate member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #1021 and past board member; past board member State Employees Credit Union

1. What is your view on public records and how they should be kept and distributed to the public?

Since the Clerk of Superior Courts Office is the keeper of all court documents, it is important for the office to maintain accurate information. Most of the documents are open to the public, and the Administrative Office of the Courts gives the Clerk’s Office rules and guidelines on how to record, and preserve court records. If a document is considered a public record then anyone is free to access it. The current practice for someone to obtain a copy is to mail in a request or physically come into the office.

If elected, I would create a web-based system to allow individuals the opportunity to save time and resources by requesting documents online. This will allow people to obtain court documents without leaving home or work.

2. Do you have experience with keeping public court records and working in a public setting? Please describe your qualifications.

I have many years of experience with keeping public court records. For example: I have worked most recently for Forsyth County Clerk’s Office, Surry County Clerk’s Office, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, 911 Communications (part-time), Mount Airy Police Department, and Pilot Mountain Police Department.

I have had the privilege of seeing the difference in how a large county operates and differs from a smaller county. Working for a larger county will enable me to bring new ideas to the Surry County Clerk’s Office, and improve the quality of service given.

3. What changes, if any, will you make to how the clerk of superior court’s office is operated?

I would first like to ensure that I would provide adequate training for the staff, so that our office can perform efficiently and confidently. I want to ensure that all court documents are maintained in a timely, and accurate manner. Our process needs to work in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies as well as the District Attorney’s office, community service and probation office. What we do at our jobs affects people’s lives and we owe it to the public to perform at our highest level of accuracy.

As I previously mentioned I would create a web-based system that allows the public to have more access to our office. Examples of that would be requesting copies, searching for court dates, searching for jury information, and to provide an understanding of each department. As well as things they need for services; such as, estates and special proceedings.

Final statement:

I come from a family of public servants; my father worked as a highway maintenance engineer, my mother was a hairdresser, my brother worked for soil and water conservation, and my husband is a farmer.

I worked in law enforcement for 14 years and with the Clerk’s Office for 15 years. I have worked in many areas of the Clerk’s Office. I have experience in small claims, juvenile, jury, court room, district criminal, superior criminal, and district civil. I’ve had to keep and maintain court records, and I know what it takes to run this office.

I decided two years ago that I wanted to make Surry County the best Clerk’s Office in the state, and I formed the campaign at that time. I care about the people of this county, and I care about this office. I ask for your vote to elect me, Kim Thomas, as your next Clerk of Superior Court and allow me the honor of serving you.