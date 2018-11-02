Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Tanner Lee Easter, 29, of Canine Trail, Mount Airy, was charged with multiple crimes Oct. 25. He was first charged with failure to work after accepting payment, dated July 18. Then he was served with papers for attempting to defraud a drug/alcohol test, dated July 8, and violating probation, dated July 20. A couple of hours later, the sheriff’s office added a charge of failure to pay child support, dated June 28.

For the failure to work charge he had no bond and was given a Nov. 14 court date. The probation violation and drug test charges led to a $25,000 secured bond and a Dec. 10 court date. The child support charge led to a $3,876 cash bond and a Dec. 10 court date.

Easter was sentenced to probation, community service and a suspended sentence two years ago after convictions for second-degree trespassing and communicating threats, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

• Jason Anthony Hall, 36, of Faith Lane, Ararat, was served warrants Oct. 25 for violating a protective order and cyberstalking, dated the day before. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 26 court date.

• Donna Jessup Christian, 48, of Whittington Road, Pilot Mountain, was charged Oct. 25 with assault with a deadly weapon. She was to be in court later that day.

• Andrea Renee Stewart, 25, of Gilmer Miller Road, Lowgap, was served criminal summonses Oct. 25 on charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods, dated that day. She was given a Nov. 13 court date.

• Ryan Wayne Holmes, 35, of Rural Hall, was served an order for arrest Oct. 26 for failure to appear in court Oct. 15. He was given a $277 cash bond and a Dec. 3 court date.

• Billy Gene Blevins, 49, of U.S. 21, Glade Valley, was served warrants Oct. 26 for charges of felony theft of a vehicle and two counts of felony possession of stolen property, all dated Oct. 24, and three misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property, dated Oct. 18. He was given a $20,000 secured bond and a Nov. 14 court date.

• Randy Reid Ratcliff, 61, of Centerwood Drive, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Oct. 26 for a sewage disposal violation, dated Aug. 22. He was given a Nov. 1 court date.

• Tony Gabriel Harris, 45, of Grissel Trail Road, Traphill, was served an order for arrest Oct. 26 for failure to appear in Wilkes County court Sept 10 on a charge of driving while license revoked (not impaired). He was given a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 7 court date in Wilkesboro.

• Timothy Bradley Cummings, 40, of Three Queens Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Oct. 28 for two counts of failure to appear in court April 3 as well as a charge of assault on a female, dated Oct. 27. He was confined with no bond and a Nov. 20 court date for the assault charge.

He also has a Dec. 6 date for the previous charges of two counts of driving a vehicle with no insurance.

• Chasity Faye Carter, 26, of White Pine Trail, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Oct. 28 for failure to appear in court that day and two counts on another date, Aug. 30. She also was served a warrant for failure to pay child support/alimony, dated Sept. 12. She was given a $20,000 secured bond.

She has a Dec. 3 court date for a charge of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

