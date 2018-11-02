Silent auction, dinner to highlight N.C. women

Jones -

DOBSON — An event mixing a silent auction, dinner and a program on famous — and infamous — women is scheduled later this month by the Surry County Historical Society.

It will be held on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture and Enology, serving as the annual meeting and a fundraising event for the historical group. Reservations are required by Thursday.

The center is located here at 630 S. Main St. on the north side of the Surry Community College campus.

A highlight of the evening will be the program “Famous and Infamous Women of North Carolina,” to be presented by Randell Jones, an award-winning author and storyteller.

“These stories come from a collection of histories about some of North Carolina’s ‘more colorful’ characters,” Jones explained in a statement. “They are compiled in the book, ‘Scoundrels, Rogues and Heroes of the Old North State.’”

Jones describes the array as “fun stories to tell” about women who led noteworthy lives.

“And I love sharing them with North Carolina audiences,” he continued.

“We’ll hear about a pioneering parachutist, a couple of rakish pirates, a masquerading soldier, a May-December marriage that helped spark the Revolution, a serial bride with a particular taste in husbands and a special pair of multi-lingual world travelers who entertained Queen Victoria with their duets — and there’s more, too.”

Jones’ focus on women acknowledges the fact that North Carolina boasts a number of stories about historical characters. Even in 2018, there are certain female subjects not as well known, he noted, “whose remarkable accomplishments, and sometimes their antics, have made some notable and others notorious.”

Dr. Annette Ayers, the president of the Surry County Historical Society, says Jones has been a guest speaker for the group in the past, including a well-attended program he led on Daniel Boone. She credits his abilities as an engaging speaker who entertains audiences while telling true stories about the Tar Heel State.

Silent auction

The upcoming event is a major fundraiser for the Surry County Historical Society, which each fall sponsors a dinner gathering. Last year it featured an “Antiques Roadshow”-type format, which will be repeated in 2019 as part of a plan by organizers to rotate the focus.

Ayers mentioned that the silent auction planned for the 2018 annual dinner this month will include pottery by notable producers, including Sylvia Lawson of Pilot Mountain; handmade jewelry; crafts; items donated by area merchants; a large hand-crocheted afghan in fall colors; and more.

“So we’ll have a wide assortment,” she added Thursday.

A silent auction preview begins at 5 p.m. on the day of the event.

The fundraising aspect of the gathering is important, Ayers said, since it allows the group to maintain year-round programs and activities that educate local residents about the county’s history.

She said the upcoming event will include a short business session to elect officers for the Surry Historical Society.

“And then we’ll have a wonderful catered dinner.”

The cost of attending is $15 per person. Reservations should be mailed by Thursday to the Surry County Historical Society, P.O. Box 469, Mount Airy, NC 27030.

Jones https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Randell-Jones.jpg Jones

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.