Public peruses maps for U.S. 601 project

The first thing one notices when entering the gymnasium at Temple Baptist Church are the colorful maps lining the walls, which people are gathered around while pointing to sites depicted.

Each of the long vertical maps shows a different location, but all share a common trait: two thin lines, one yellow and the other orange, which are pictured side by side.

Upon further review, it becomes clear that the two lines are a graphic representation of what U.S. 601 between Mount Airy and Dobson will look like when the highway is widened from two lanes to four within the next few years. And the folks looking at the visual displays are getting their first glimpse of the future for the critical transportation link locally.

A Thursday afternoon gathering at the church was the first public meeting on the long-awaited U.S. 601 four-laning project since it was reported in the summer of 2017.

A 6.2-mile section of U.S. 601, from Interstate 74 at the south end of Mount Airy to Cody Trail at Dobson, is scheduled to be widened through a project by the N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT).

Thursday’s meeting at Temple Baptist was an informal session scheduled for three hours, attended by representatives of the DOT and CALYX, a private engineering and consulting firm assisting the state with the project. They fielded questions from local residents and received comments about what is planned.

The initial design maps positioned around the gym prompted a slew of questions from citizens, who mostly seemed to be residents or property owners along the U.S. 601 corridor based on the nature of their queries.

A frequent question seemed to be: “Where’s my house (on the map) and what’s going to be the impact near my house?”

In addition to showing the new four-lane route, the maps list the names of property owners along the corridor.

The plans include a 46-foot median for the divided highway, with 12-foot lanes and 4-foot paved shoulders.

Major changes planned

Other questions from citizens surrounded the realization that not only is U.S. 601 going to double in size, the project also will revolutionize travel along the frequently used route linking Mount Airy and other communities to the Surry County seat.

This will include the establishing of directional crossovers and median-U-turns along U.S.601 so drivers can safely cross the highway or change directions to reach a destination.

That concept prompted a question from Larry Spangler, who lives off Smith Road, one of the side routes connecting with U.S. 601. Spangler, who attended Thursday’s session with his wife Marion, wondered how cross-street traffic would be handled.

There was some concern that stoplights are to be placed at side streets, which is not the case.

The Spanglers were told by Chris Anderson, a CALYX representative, that the plans do not provide places to allow left-turns, or median cuts, for each of those side roads. Instead, motorists will have to make U-turns at strategic locations along U.S. 601 to access certain streets or locations.

Maps show that motorists entering U.S. 601 from selected side routes will have to turn right and then make a U-turn at some point to go the opposite direction on 601.

That will even be the case for the venue of Thursday’s meeting, Temple Baptist Church. Under the present plans, the church will have no left-turn space out front to accommodate those accessing it from the direction of Mount Airy. This will require making a U-turn a little further down the road and doubling back to reach the church.

“Probably the largest (concern) we’ve had so far is the access to this church here,” said Bobby Norburn, a planner for CALYX. “This is a large facility with a fairly large congregation.”

Norburn said now that this concern has been brought to planners’ attention, the designs could be changed to incorporate a left-turn lane at Temple Baptist to accommodate a situation they weren’t aware of before.

“But that’s why we’re here,” he added.

The “synchronized street” layout to be employed with the U.S. 601 widening, formerly known as “superstreet,” is designed to move traffic much more efficiently with reduced delays, and safer. That includes the limiting of left turns.

Norburn said planners are envisioning what the needs will be in 2040 in designing the road project and not so much at present. “Traffic is going to be much heavier than it is now.”

The highway presently carries an average of 15,000 vehicles per day near U.S. 74 and 4,600 near Cody Trail Road. Without improvements, officials say the corridor would be over capacity and below an acceptable level of service by 2040.

After Thursday’s public meeting, the schedule for the project includes the signing of an environmental document by next spring, with right-of-way acquisition to begin during fiscal year 2019.

Construction is to start in fiscal year 2020.

Larry Johnson, a member of the Surry County Board of Commissioners who represents the Mount Airy District, was one of those stopping by the church Thursday afternoon and offered his views later during a meeting of the city commissioners.

“It is very interesting to see what a good plan they have,” Johnson said of the DOT.

“(U.S.) 601 is going to be practically brand-new within four years,” he added in reaction to viewing the maps.

“It looks good — I’m excited about it,” Johnson said.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

