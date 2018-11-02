City faces legal expenses for suit

Tom Joyce | The News During a council meeting Thursday afternoon, Commissioner Shirley Brinkley questions legal fees faced by Mount Airy due to it being named a defendant in a lawsuit involving the local airport. -

Mount Airy officials discussed Thursday afternoon the need to set aside $25,000 for a Winston-Salem law firm to defend the city in a federal lawsuit involving the local airport, which included some cross-examination by council members.

The city government is facing that expense — and possibly more, or maybe less, according to Thursday’s discussion — due to being named in the suit filed on Sept. 25 by Dennis Dwain Angel and his son, Wyatt Dwain Angel, two local pilots.

In their 46-page complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina through its division in Winston-Salem, the plaintiffs cite ongoing problems at Mount Airy-Surry County Airport.

Long-running disputes between the Angels and the airport leadership led to the two local residents losing hangar space for their aircraft and being dropped from a hangar waiting list in October 2017, the lawsuit states. Two members of the Mount Airy-Surry County Airport Authority that oversees operations at the facility are singled out as co-defendants, Dr. Thomas Jackson and Nolan Kirkman.

And that’s key for the city, since Jackson and Kirkman are the two authority members appointed by the municipality to the joint airport board that also includes all five members of the Surry County Board of Commissioners.

The Angels’ lawsuit challenges the fact that the two represent Mount Airy, but do not live in the city limits, which the suit claims is a violation of state law.

But Mount Airy’s commissioners decided earlier this year to keep Jackson and Kirkman on the airport board, citing their experience as pilots and faithful service, after City Attorney High Campbell said legal provisions on the matter are vague.

City to obtain dismissal?

In the meantime, city officials must prepare for the court case, including discussing during Thursday afternoon’s meeting a letter of engagement with the Bell, Davis and Pitt law firm in Winston-Salem. Its $25,000 price tag to represent the municipality drew questions from commissioners.

One was why the $25,000 figure was specified, with the per-hour billing range for attorneys who might work on behalf of Mount Airy listed as $225 to $450.

Campbell disclosed that the total cost proposed represents a cap on what the city faces, based on an expectation that the lawsuit complaint against it will not advance far.

“The $25,000 is to the point they think the lawsuit will conclude,” the city attorney said of the Winston-Salem lawyers. They believe the case against the city can be dismissed through a procedural motion, before it even goes to trial, he explained.

“They feel reasonably confident this will be dismissed.”

That could mean legal fees less than $25,000 are accumulated, Campbell said.

“We all hope its lower,” he said, while also pointing out that federal court costs can be hefty.

Campbell said it was “unfortunate” that the city was brought into the matter.

Commissioner Shirley Brinkley asked if the legal expenses could be shared with Surry County, which also is named as a defendant in the Angels’ lawsuit.

“Why are we not partnering with the county?” Brinkley said.

“I don’t understand why there has to be two layers of money,” she added, since both local government units are opposing the same party.

At that point, Campbell deferred further discussion on the issue to a closed session city officials would hold later Thursday afternoon.

During a council meeting Thursday afternoon, Commissioner Shirley Brinkley questions legal fees faced by Mount Airy due to it being named a defendant in a lawsuit involving the local airport. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Shirley-this.jpg During a council meeting Thursday afternoon, Commissioner Shirley Brinkley questions legal fees faced by Mount Airy due to it being named a defendant in a lawsuit involving the local airport. Tom Joyce | The News

Lawsuit involving airport involved

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.