Students learn through loss

Halloween is over, except for perhaps some leftover candy and residual stomachaches, but in many Spanish-speaking countries, Day of the Dead is just heating up.

Hope Ward’s Spanish I classes at North Surry are learning these cultural differences first-hand as they celebrate The Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, as the students call it.

“One of the goals of a language class is learning the culture,” said Ward. “Along with learning to speak and understand and read a language, culture is important. Day of the Dead is such a huge part of the culture, originally in Mexico, but for the last six to 10 years, it has become increasingly popular here, too.”

Ward said that in many Spanish-speaking countries, the idea of death is different from that of most Americans. It’s not always a depressing, morbid thing.

“For Latinos, Day of the Dead is not a sad holiday. It’s a time to remember, to tell stories, and to connect with the past.”

As part of the project, students created an “ofrenda” in honor of a lost loved one of their choice.

These ofrendas usually consist of photos of a deceased loved one, bread (known as pan de muerto), water, other food items they may have enjoyed, flowers, clothing, grooming items, candies, personal belongings, items that the deceased person enjoyed, and a short written remembrance of the deceased.

Bailey Atkins chose to make an ofrenda for her great-grandfather Carl Atkins, who died when she was in the sixth grade. She knew some things about her great-grandfather: he was a war veteran, he earned a Purple Heart, and she had some pictures, but she didn’t have many memories, as he died when she was quite young. Her dad helped her out by telling her stories.

“It’s not a sad thing,” she concluded. “It’s memory. It’s really more of a celebration of him.”

Carson Draughn made an ofrenda for his grandfather, Don Smith, who died 20 years ago before Carson was born.

“He was a coach, and left such a legacy, it’s like he’s still alive. All my life, people come up to me and tell me stories about him and the stuff he did for the community. It’s pretty cool.”

Emma Haynes used a clear plastic tote to contain and display her ofrenda. She made it for her dad, Bobby Haynes, who died in February 2017.

“I’m glad we had this assignment. It’s made me think about the way I miss him and the memories we shared. See this,” she said, pointing to a small Matchbox race car in the ofrenda. “It’s Jeff Gordon’s car. He loved Jeff Gordon.”

Emma smiled a little.

Abby McBride’s ofrenda looked a little different from the other students. It was wallpapered in photos: printed selfies of Abby and her best friend Kristin Goins, who died in a car crash in December when she was 16. Abby had photos of Kristin’s 15th and 16th birthdays in her ofrenda, and another picture of Kristin’s friends remembering her on her birthday this year, after she was gone.

“I’ve been planning on doing something to remember her. She’s been such a big part of my life, so this is perfect. It puts things in a positive light. It allows you to heal and remember the good things.”

“But Kristin would hate it. She never liked being the center of attention. But she’d love this,” Abby said, as she put a chain coffee company’s cup with a few dozen long wooden stirring sticks in the back of the ofrenda.

“She loved Starbucks, and we always stuck a bunch of the sticks in her cup when she wasn’t looking. I don’t know why we did it, but we thought it was funny. Kristin did too. She never got mad at us. She had a great sense of humor.”

Hope Ward said there are actually two Days of the Dead. The first, on Nov. 1, is dedicated to children who have died and is called Dia de los Angelitos, or Day of the Little Angels. The next day, Nov. 2, expands to include all deceased loved ones.

“And the day after that, the children eat the sugar skulls,” said Ward. As dismay was expressed that anyone might eat a skull made out of sugar and painted with acrylic paint, Ward reassured everyone that the acrylic paints they were using were for the kind of sugar skulls that are treated as art pieces. “The ones you eat are painted with icing,” she said.

“I am not eating this,” said Karleigh Badgett, stopping to look at the sugar skull in her hand before continuing to coat it with blue acrylic paint.

