Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Kyle William Gwyn, 38, of Claudeville, Virginia, was served an order for arrest Oct. 24 for failure to appear in court Sept. 18. He was given a $75,000 secured bond and a Dec. 5 court date.

The charges he faces that day are felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I drug, felony conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule I drug, felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, felony possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Before then, he has a Nov. 15 date in Stokes County for charges of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, and felony probation violation.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Gwyn was convicted of five drug crimes in May in Stokes County and received a suspended sentence and three years of probation. The crimes included felony possession of a Schedule I drug, felony possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI drug, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony violation of drug laws.

After he faces his Surry charges, he is back in Danbury Dec. 18 to face three counts of identity theft and four counts of felony first-degree kidnapping, as well as driving while license revoked, reckless driving with wanton disregard, fleeing to elude arrest, and two counts of resisting an officer.

• Jacob Bradley O’Neal, 29, of 192 Seabrook Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Oct. 21 for misdemeanor probation violation, dated April 24 in Forsyth County. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date in Winston-Salem.

O’Neal received probation and a suspended sentence with an April 2016 conviction for driving while impaired, level two.

• Michael Odell Joyce, 19, of Pottery Trail, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Oct. 22 for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree trespassing. He was given a $600 secured bond and an Oct. 31 court date.

• Johan Andrew Gutierrez, 24, of Quaker Church Road, Siloam, was served an order for arrest Oct. 23 for failure to appear in court that day on an unspecified charge. He was given a $300 cash bond and a Nov. 7 court date.

• Burley Connard Butcher, 43, of Hickory Hill Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Oct. 24 for assault on a female, dated Oct. 17 in Yadkin County. He was given a Nov. 13 court date in Yadkinville.

• Brittany May Royall, 27, of Jonesville, was served a warrant Oct. 24 for probation violations, dated Oct. 8 in Randolph County. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 27 court date.

• Joseph Brandon Wood, 43, of U.S. 601, Dobson, was served a warrant Oct. 24 for failure to pay child support/alimony, dated Sept. 6. He was given a $10,270 cash bond and a Oct. 25 court date.

• Tavarria Avarees Bell, 26, of Ezra Trail, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Oct. 24 for probation violations, dated Oct. 10. She was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and a Nov. 30 court date.

• Tabatha Sumner Castevens, 40, of Perch Road, Pinnacle, was served an order for arrest Oct. 24 for failure to appear in court. She was given a $35,000 secured bond and a Dec. 3 court date.

Among the charges she faces that day are three counts of felony larceny of chose in action (which typically refers to getting money from a bank by robbery or fraud, such as passing a bad check) and three counts of felony forgery of instrument.

• Jimmy Lynn Davis, 48, of Rural Hall, was served an order for arrest Oct. 24 for failure to appear in Stokes County court Oct. 17. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date in Danbury.

He faces two counts of driving while impaired, 30-day revocation of his license, two counts of possession of an open container in the front passenger area, failure to stay in his lane, driving left of center, speeding, driving while license revoked, and no seatbelt.

On Dec. 19 in Surry County he faces felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. Two days later he is wanted in Winston-Salem to face a charge of violating a restraining order.

• Guadalupe Junior Padron, 38, of Park Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Oct. 24 for failure to appear in court Sept. 10. She was given a $2,250 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.

• Kaylene Elizabeth Jessup, 28, of Cedar Ridge Place, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Oct. 25 for failure to appear in court Sept. 21 as well as warrants for first-degree trespassing and second-degree trespassing, dated Oct. 19. She was given a $27,000 secured bond and a Dec. 3 court date.

The charges she faces that day include felony conspiring to commit felony larceny, two counts of felony possession of stolen goods, and two counts of felony habitual larceny.

Misdemeanor charges include four counts of larceny, three counts of possession of stolen goods, two counts of second-degree trespassing, two counts of first-degree trespassing/remaining, driving while license revoked.

Two days later she has another appearance for two charges of first-degree trespassing/remaining.

• Kelly Sue Perez, 52, of Willow Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Oct. 25 for two counts of failure to appear in court the day before on charges of assault and injury to real property. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 28 court date.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Sheriff-badge-RGB.jpg

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.