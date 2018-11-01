Traffic stops in Surry County lead to 3 drug arrests

Shinault - Outlaw - Brady -

Three people were arrested by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges over the weekend after traffic stops.

The Narcotics Division conducted two traffic stops last Friday as part of the ongoing patrolling for drug activity, according to Sheriff Jimmy Combs.

The first traffic stop occurred on Highland Drive in the Toast community (the road behind 13 Bones Restaurant).

The sheriff said narcotics detectives seized 21 grams of meth with a street value of $2,100, a small amount of alprazolam (known by the prescription name Xanax), clonazepam (Klonopin) and buprenorphine (Suboxone), along with some drug paraphernalia and $875 in U.S. currency.

Combs said officers arrested Chase Daniel Shinault, 29, of 861 George Chandler Road, Mount Airy, and Stephanie Renee Outlaw, 27, of 2811 Pine Ridge Road, Mount Airy.

Shinault was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, one felony count of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, one count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Combs said that Shinault was also served with three outstanding processes: two charges of failure to appear for earlier narcotics charges and a felony warrant for interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Shinault was set a secured bond of $185,000 with a court date of Dec. 19.

Outlaw was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, felony maintaining a drug vehicle, felony possession of a Schedule II drug and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Outlaw was given a $15,000 secured bond and the same Dec. 19 court date, according to Combs.

In January 2017 Shinault was given 30 months of supervision after 15 charges were consolidated into community service, probation and a suspended sentence. These include Suboxoned possession of a Schedule II drug, possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, two counts of maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle and child abuse.

On the same day, he was given jail time for felony attempted trafficking of a Schedule II drug. He served in prison until Feb. 26 of this year.

As he is still under supervision for his previous convictions, Shinault’s suspended sentence could be activated.

The second traffic stop occurred on South Key Street in Pilot Mountain.

Janie Byrd Brady, 50, of 7209 Lynn Forest Drive (next to the Rural Hall/Stanleyville Library), was arrested as a result of that stop.

Combs said Brady was charged with two counts of felony trafficking in meth, one count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle and one misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Brady was given a $250,000 secured bond and the same court date of Dec. 19.

Narcotics detectives seized 60 grams of meth from the vehicle with a street value of $6,000 and $250 in U.S. currency, he said.

Brady also has a Dec. 14 date in Forsyth County for two counts of violating probation. She is on probation with a suspended sentence following a Dec. 4 conviction in Stokes County for possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

