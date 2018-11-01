Good weather brings out the hobgoblins

Good weather on Halloween brought trick-or-treaters in droves to Main Street.

Two hours of trick-or-treating was followed by a costume contest in Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park.

Justyn Kissam, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, right, hands out candy to two little princesses. Museum Director Matt Edwards said his group handed out 627 pieces of candy in less than an hour. “We’re prepared for 1,200,” said Edwards. “I went out and bought more candy when I saw how nice the weather was.”

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_3624-1.jpg Justyn Kissam, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, right, hands out candy to two little princesses. Museum Director Matt Edwards said his group handed out 627 pieces of candy in less than an hour. “We’re prepared for 1,200,” said Edwards. “I went out and bought more candy when I saw how nice the weather was.” Bill Colvard | The News

The trick-or-treat line to get into Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park snaked down two blocks to Virginia Street.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_3611-1.jpg The trick-or-treat line to get into Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park snaked down two blocks to Virginia Street. Bill Colvard | The News

Destiny, dressed as Snow White, waits for the beginning of the costume contest in Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_3608-1.jpg Destiny, dressed as Snow White, waits for the beginning of the costume contest in Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park. Bill Colvard | The News

Memphis Mayes conquers a rotating maze that was one of the games in Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park. “It’s harder than it looks,” said Steve Yokeley, rear, operator of the game. Memphis Mayes conquers a rotating maze that was one of the games in Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park. “It’s harder than it looks,” said Steve Yokeley, rear, operator of the game.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_3590-1.jpg Memphis Mayes conquers a rotating maze that was one of the games in Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park. “It’s harder than it looks,” said Steve Yokeley, rear, operator of the game. Memphis Mayes conquers a rotating maze that was one of the games in Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park. “It’s harder than it looks,” said Steve Yokeley, rear, operator of the game. Bill Colvard | The News

Lily Kate Stevens wanted to be carried by her great-grandmother Mary Jo White while they were surrounded by shenanigans on all sides.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_3562-1.jpg Lily Kate Stevens wanted to be carried by her great-grandmother Mary Jo White while they were surrounded by shenanigans on all sides. Bill Colvard | The News

An angelic quintet passed out candy in front of Trinity Episcopal Church. From left to right are: Ginny Gilbert, Wendy Tatum, Pam Dickinson, Margie Martin and Martha Marcum.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_3520-1.jpg An angelic quintet passed out candy in front of Trinity Episcopal Church. From left to right are: Ginny Gilbert, Wendy Tatum, Pam Dickinson, Margie Martin and Martha Marcum. Bill Colvard | The News

Lucas Black, dressed as a sasquatch, trick-or-treats with sister Emma Black, dressed as a bunny.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_3524-1.jpg Lucas Black, dressed as a sasquatch, trick-or-treats with sister Emma Black, dressed as a bunny. Bill Colvard | The News

Unlike other stores which handed out candy on the sidewalk, Mayberry Bark and Meow led trick-or-treaters through a Haunted House inside their store, complete with fog machine and a laser light display.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_3566-1.jpg Unlike other stores which handed out candy on the sidewalk, Mayberry Bark and Meow led trick-or-treaters through a Haunted House inside their store, complete with fog machine and a laser light display. Bill Colvard | The News

Alex Hamm and her daughter Sadie Ham were dressed as very stylish deer. Waylon Hamm (held by his mother) was dressed as a hunter.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_3527-1.jpg Alex Hamm and her daughter Sadie Ham were dressed as very stylish deer. Waylon Hamm (held by his mother) was dressed as a hunter. Bill Colvard | The News

A line formed outside Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies for homemade cookies.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_3547-1.jpg A line formed outside Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies for homemade cookies. Bill Colvard | The News

“We like sparkly witches,” said Christie Andrews, of Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, left, and Samantha Coleman, of Anchored – Sweet Treats and Savory Eats.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_3548-1.jpg “We like sparkly witches,” said Christie Andrews, of Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, left, and Samantha Coleman, of Anchored – Sweet Treats and Savory Eats. Bill Colvard | The News

Toby, Bill Pendleton’s service dog, takes care of his friend as he has done for the past eight years.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_3557-1.jpg Toby, Bill Pendleton’s service dog, takes care of his friend as he has done for the past eight years. Bill Colvard | The News

William Mills, AKA Batman, was very clever with his high-fives and low-fives to new friends.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_3578-1.jpg William Mills, AKA Batman, was very clever with his high-fives and low-fives to new friends. Bill Colvard | The News

Brack Llewellyn decided to be a leprechaun when his Cowardly Lion costume did not survive storage well. "It’s not so bad," he said. "This is hot enough."

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_3594-1.jpg Brack Llewellyn decided to be a leprechaun when his Cowardly Lion costume did not survive storage well. "It’s not so bad," he said. "This is hot enough." Bill Colvard | The News

A fight between a Tyrannosaurus rex and a Velociraptor breaks out beside the Mount Airy News loading dock.