Polio survivor addresses Rotary Club

Bill Colvard | The News Virgil Dodson tells the Mount Airy Rotary Club about his experience with polio as an 8-year-old. - Bill Colvard | The News Ann Vaughn offers a blue bucket to Rotary President Ben Cooke to drop in his “happy buck.” For the privilege of announcing happy moments in their lives, Rotarians place a dollar (happy buck) in the container for charity. In honor of their guest, polio survivor Virgil Dodson, those bucks went to polio eradication efforts Tuesday. - Bill Colvard | The News Greg Perkin, right, presents a check to Carol Burke, left, to continue Rotary’s program which sends local high school essay contest winners to New York to present to the United Nations. -

The Mount Airy Rotary Club, like all Rotary Clubs, has devoted a lot of time, money and attention to the worldwide eradication of polio.

On Tuesday, members heard the personal story of a victim.

As a way to observe World Polio Day on Oct. 24, Mount Airy Rotarians wanted to ask a polio survivor to speak. Turns out, according to their Assistant Governor Van Lankford, one polio survivor is a long-time member of the Yadkin Rotary in Yadkinville. So Virgil Dodson came up to Mount Airy to testify before the group.

Dodson began with a brief history of polio. He said infections go back into pre-history, but major outbreaks were unknown before the 20th century, beginning in Europe in the summertime.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, arguably the most famous victim, contracted polio in 1921. By the middle of the century, a half million people were being paralyzed each year, and in 1952 alone, 3,145 people died of the disease.

After trying a wide range of therapies, Roosevelt founded the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, which later became known as the March of Dimes when the organization adopted a strategy of seeking many small contributions rather than a few wealthy donors.

Dodson asked the audience if they remembered collecting dimes on a little card as children. Nodding and a murmur of assent indicated that many of those present did remember. Dodson said that in its early years, the March of Dimes raised more money than all other charities combined, except for the Red Cross.

The organization contributed funds for development of both the Salk and Sabin vaccines. In 1958, the March of Dimes shifted its attention to birth defects, and in 1985, Rotary tackled the elimination of polio worldwide.

Against this broader picture, Dodson painted his own experience with the disease. In 1955, as an 8-year-old boy, he traveled with his family from Graham, in Alamance County, to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to visit relatives with his family. While there, he and some other children chased after trucks spraying for mosquitoes.

By the end of the visit, he wasn’t feeling well and spent the last day in bed, and slept in the car all the way home.

On Aug. 1, he had trouble breathing, and by the time he saw a doctor, he couldn’t walk.

“I was like a limp, rag doll,” he said.

His dad took him to the hospital in Chapel Hill, where he had a spinal tap.

“I understand they’re painful,” he said, “but I didn’t feel any pain. I didn’t feel anything at all.”

Dodson said he doesn’t remember anything much for the next few days, except for waking up occasionally and being inside of a machine.

This machine was an iron lung which breathed for him while he could not. He spent three days in it and then left the hospital after seven days. He had to spend 30 days in bed with no visitors, and everything in his room was burned.

“I don’t remember having any therapy,” said Dodson, “and I went back to school and started the third grade.”

Dodson said he suffered from the Bulbar strain of polio, which usually left victims in an iron lung for the rest of their lives and had a 90-percent fatality rate.

“It was the most amazing thing they’d ever seen,” he said of the doctor’s reaction to his recovery.

After opening the floor to questions, he was asked to what the doctors attributed his full recovery.

“There was no medical explanation,” Dodson answered. “My mother said it was amazing, and I had help from above.”

Other Business

After Dodson’s presentation, Carol Burke was presented with a check to continue the Club’s essay contest in which North Carolina’s winners go to a session of the United Nations and present their papers. The next group will make the trip to New York April 4-6, 2019.

Burke said she participated in the contest in her high school in 1964, and only found out it had been started by Mount Airy residents in 1953, after she moved here to live.

Rotarians familiar with Mount Airy High School students who have taken the trip said the students claimed Burke was the best chaperone, taking them out on the town after their much-younger teacher had sacked out for the evening, and teaching them the finer points of haggling with street vendors.

Virgil Dodson tells the Mount Airy Rotary Club about his experience with polio as an 8-year-old. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_3496.jpg Virgil Dodson tells the Mount Airy Rotary Club about his experience with polio as an 8-year-old. Bill Colvard | The News Ann Vaughn offers a blue bucket to Rotary President Ben Cooke to drop in his “happy buck.” For the privilege of announcing happy moments in their lives, Rotarians place a dollar (happy buck) in the container for charity. In honor of their guest, polio survivor Virgil Dodson, those bucks went to polio eradication efforts Tuesday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_3485.jpg Ann Vaughn offers a blue bucket to Rotary President Ben Cooke to drop in his “happy buck.” For the privilege of announcing happy moments in their lives, Rotarians place a dollar (happy buck) in the container for charity. In honor of their guest, polio survivor Virgil Dodson, those bucks went to polio eradication efforts Tuesday. Bill Colvard | The News Greg Perkin, right, presents a check to Carol Burke, left, to continue Rotary’s program which sends local high school essay contest winners to New York to present to the United Nations. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_3499.jpg Greg Perkin, right, presents a check to Carol Burke, left, to continue Rotary’s program which sends local high school essay contest winners to New York to present to the United Nations. Bill Colvard | The News

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.