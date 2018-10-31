Shopping event planned at RCC

Submitted photo Items are on display during a previous one-stop shop event at Reeves Community Center. -

Reeves Community Center in Mount Airy will host a “one-stop shop” event Saturday.

It is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the RCC gym at 113 S. Renfro St., where an array of items will be offered by more than 20 vendors.

Vendor fees from Saturday’s event will go to the United Fund of Surry, which supports a number of community organizations.

Handmade crafts, holiday décor and direct-sale items will be offered.

Among the list of participants are Central Designs, Mary Kay, Mary’s Lamb of God, Scentsy, Kitch ’N Stuff, Blue Nest Salvage, Stone Path Primitives, Kaley Brooke’s Creations, Papparazzi Accessories, Volger Rustic Signs;

Also, PBR Bullet Designs, Rachel’s Boutique, Artwork by Lisa Atkins, Usborne Books, Preppy Dot Shoppe and Wreaths by Leesa Daniel.

In addition to many handmade creations, homemade goodies will be available, organizers say.

Items are on display during a previous one-stop shop event at Reeves Community Center.