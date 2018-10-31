Dean Palmer | Special to the News Eight-year-old Rebecca Aronson of Greensboro uses a mirror to check out the bright colors and sparkles adorning her hair after a stop at one of several food and activities booths in Pilot Mountain during its recent Let’s Glow Crazy downtown event. - Dean Palmer | Special to the News Bright lights and high energy were plentiful Saturday evening as the Pilot Mountain Main Street Committee hosted a Let’s Glow Crazy block party. Food, lights, music and dancing kept the young and the young-at-heart moving throughout the evening. -

