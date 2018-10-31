Westfield holding holiday bazaar

The Westfield Elementary PTO will sponsor its third annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the school gymnasium, located at 273 Jessup Grove Church Road.

“This is our third year and we’re very pleased with the variety our vendors will be offering,” said PTO President Jessica Yarboro. “We have people coming in from throughout the area and we’re already seeing a lot of interest. We’re excited.”

The event is planned as a way of allowing local residents an opportunity to do Christmas shopping while also supporting the school and local businesses. Vendors pay a table fee to take part and the school receives proceeds from concessions sold.

Admission is free and a vendor raffle will feature, for a $1 donation, an opportunity to take home a basket filled with vendor favorites.

This year will include more than 20 vendors offering an assortment of items. Past shows have featured offerings such as jewelry, clothing, crafts, handmade soaps, baked goods and items from local vendors representing nationally known companies. Assorted Christmas-themed items are always prominently mixed among the displays

Concessions will be available throughout the day, beginning with breakfast muffins before transitioning to nachos, popcorn and drinks later in the day.

According to Yarboro, proceeds from the day will be used by the PTO to help with technology purchases for the school as well as positive behavior and academic rewards for students.

“We do whatever we can to support our school,” Yarboro added. “Being able to help makes this an important day for us and it’s important that we do well.”

For more information on the day, the school can be reached at 336-351-2745.