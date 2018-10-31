Pilot Mountain Ruritans hold fall event

The Pilot Mountain Ruritan Club will be hosting its fall Chicken and Oyster Stew and Hot Dog Supper this Saturday evening, bringing much of the surrounding community together for an evening of food and fellowship.

The club will invite area residents to the Whitaker Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall from 5-8 p.m. Attendees may share one of the several dining tables made available or take advantage of take-out service.

Patrons will have a choice of oyster stew, chicken stew, hot dogs or any combination accompanied by drinks and homemade desserts. Tickets for the meal will be offered for $9 each at the door.

At the end of the evening, a winning ticket will be drawn for a $50 cash prize.

Expectations are high for the evening, thanks to the success of advance ticket sales.

“Ticket sales have gone really well,” said group representative Wanda Fulk. “We’re expecting a good turnout and a good night of food and fellowship.”

Proceeds from the evening are returned into the community through various projects, including providing help to local residents who are experiencing hardship or need. Funds are also placed toward the club’s scholarship fund. The group also supports other community help organizations such as the Pilot Mountain Outreach Center.

Whitaker Chapel United Methodist Church is located 1.5 miles west of Pilot Mountain, off NC Highway 268.

Organized in the mid-1970s, the club has 18 active members. The stated purpose of the Pilot Mountain Ruritan Club is “to enhance the quality of living for the total community.”