Flat Rock student in NC chorus

Jordin Beasley, a student at Flat Rock Elementary School, has been selected to participate in the 2018 North Carolina Elementary Honors Chorus.

The Chorus is a group of 200 students who are chosen from across North Carolina to perform at the NC Music Educators Association Conference each year. Students are required to audition for the Honors Chorus. Approximately 600 students from North Carolina auditioned this year.

Jordin is the first student to represent Flat Rock Elementary School in the NC Elementary Honors Chorus since 2005, according to the school.