Pettitt Memorial run is Saturday

More than 100 participants will be running to honor the memory of Jacob Pettitt on Saturday while helping to raise funds for a scholarship that bears his name.

The fifth annual Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K will begin at Fairview United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain. Day-of-race registration will begin at 7 a.m. with the 5K scheduled to start at 8:30. Cost will be $30 per adult participant or $20 for participants under the age of 18. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Pettitt scholarship fund.

The annual event serves as the only fundraiser for the Jacob Daniel Pettitt Memorial Scholarship Fund, which each year provides a scholarship for a graduating East Surry High School student.

The event and the scholarship honor the memory of Jacob Pettitt, who died at the age of 15 after an automobile accident on Sept. 3, 2013. An East Surry sophomore, Pettitt remained in a coma for 19 days after the wrectk as fellow students, friends and community residents prayed and reached out in support of the Pettitt family. He died on Sept. 22 of that year.

The walk/run will take place three days before what would have been Pettitt’s 21st birthday. Allison Dotson, who was Jacob’s youth director at Fairview United Methodist Church, serves as primary event director, supported by Jacob’s family and friends.

The scholarship will be awarded based upon an application process which will include an essay to be written on one of several available topics. Topics will reflect Jacob Pettitt’s interests, involvements and aspirations. Entrants will be judged anonymously, with the selection to be made by Pettitt’s parents, Chrystal and Jason Pettitt.

Based upon Jacob Pettitt’s well-rounded diversity of interests and proficiency in academics, the scholarship bearing his name will consider GPA as well as a desire to seek further education in medicine, biology or the sciences. Another consideration will be a reflection of Jacob’s active involvement in his church.

Last year’s Jacob Daniel Pettitt Memorial Scholarship was awarded to a trio of East Surry graduates, Sarah Marion, Daphne Dotson and Parker Tilliey.

According to Dotson, the four walk/runs previously held have included 398 participants who have run 1,233.8 miles and raised $12,825.42.

“And 100 percent of that has gone to the scholarship fund,” she said. “That’s $10.40 per mile.”

Fairview United Methodist Church is located at 3692 Quaker Church Road, in the Shoals community of Pinnacle.

Jacob Pettitt’s mother, Chrystal Pettitt, stands with the most recent recipients of the Jacob Pettitt Memorial Scholarship. From left, they are Daphne Dotson, Sarah Marion and Parker Tilley. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_2797-1.jpg Jacob Pettitt’s mother, Chrystal Pettitt, stands with the most recent recipients of the Jacob Pettitt Memorial Scholarship. From left, they are Daphne Dotson, Sarah Marion and Parker Tilley. Submitted photo