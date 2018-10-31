Cops working to keep Halloween safe

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office will be out in full force on Halloween night along with officers from the police departments of Mount Airy, Elkin, Pilot Mountain and Dobson.

Today, officers from these agencies are working in a joint operation to ensure the accountability of registered sex offenders. Officers go to the address of each offender to confirm that he/she is currently living there and confirm that all the information on file is correct and up to date.

“Last year we checked 111 offenders on Halloween night. This year the deputies will be checking the homes of 109 offenders,” stated Sheriff Jimmy Combs. That figure is all the county’s registered offenders minus 14 who are in custody at various locations.

“The increased number of officers on patrol checking offenders also aid in the prevention of typical vandalism and pranks as well as other criminal activity on Halloween night,” Combs added.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is required to maintain the county’s sex offender registry and each offender’s compliance with state laws and requirements.

While it is not mandatory that the offenders be home during the check, if they aren’t located, officers will continue checking by the home during the following days until the offender is located and all the information is validated. They will also be ensuring that the photo on file is current.

Any violations found will receive follow-up investigations and appropriate criminal charges.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has a map for the Sex Offender Registry at sexoffender.ncsbi.gov.

