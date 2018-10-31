Chamber seeks citizen of year nominations

Teresa Lewis, of Workforce Unlimited, presents the 2017 Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award to Robert Moody during the chamber’s annual meeting in January. -

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is taking nominations for the 2018 Citizen of the Year Award. The winner will be honored during the Chamber Annual Meeting in January 2019, continuing a tradition that has been ongoing since 1962.

Nominees should have what the chamber calls “clearly demonstrated leadership and hard work that have made Mount Airy/Surry County a better place to live and work. The nominee should also be someone who is long overdue for recognition.”

The chamber said local residents and businesses can make nominations.

“The nominee for this award should be a visionary, a leader, highly respected, a community ambassador and involved in the community,” the organization said.

The 2017 winner of the Citizen of the Year was Robert Moody, president of Moody Funeral Services.

To submit an electronic nomination for Citizen of the Year, go to the Chamber website www.mtairyncchamber.org and click the blue “Nominate” button at the top of the home page. For questions on the award, contact Randy Collins at the Chamber, via email at randy@mtairyncchamber.org or by phone 336786-6116, extension 203.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Nov. 30.