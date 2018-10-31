Historic district expense put at $41K

Pezzoni -

The cost of additional research to have areas of Mount Airy considered for the National Register of Historic Places would exceed $40,000, according to city government documents.

That issue is scheduled to be discussed Thursday during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners which begins at 2 p.m.

At their last meeting on Oct. 18, board members had asked for price quotes for expanded architectural survey work among six new proposed historic districts in the city.

These include Lebanon Hill, Taylor Park, Country Club Hill, Gasoline Town, a northern boundary increase of an original historic district in the vicinity of the downtown area and a southern boundary increase of that district.

The potential new districts were identified through a preliminary survey by Dan Pezzoni, an architectural historian with Landmark Preservation Associates in Lexington, Virginia. It cost $30,000, $18,000 of which was funded by a grant from the State Historic Preservation Office awarded to Mount Airy in 2017.

Pezzoni presented survey findings from the initial planning phase earlier this month in Raleigh to the state’s National Register Advisory Committee, which approved his recommendations unanimously. This put the proposed districts on a study list that could lead to the national designation.

However, the commissioners were told on Oct. 18 that more local funding would be required for the next step in the process, the completion by Pezzoni of a detailed description of every single structure and vacant land eyed for inclusion.

The board also learned then of a recommendation calling for only the proposed Lebanon Hill Historic District to undergo the further study, since it is the largest and oldest of the new districts considered. The price tag for that is $12,000.

However, singling out Lebanon Hill was deemed unfair to property owners in the other districts, leading the commissioners to ask that costs for the remaining areas be obtained from Pezzoni and presented at Thursday’s meeting.

These total $41,000.

The owner of a historically valuable property who wants to refurbish it in order to maintain the architectural integrity can qualify for tax credits to aid the process — which concerns only exterior improvements. This doesn’t restrict owners from making other improvements that do not qualify, but they must use their own money, officials have stressed.

Council members are expected to discuss the costs and consider the additional survey work during their meeting Thursday.

Among other business scheduled then is:

• The proposed approval of funding for a Winston-Salem law firm to represent Mount Airy in a federal lawsuit recently filed regarding an issue at Mount Airy-Surry County Airport in which the city is named as a defendant.

• The consideration of a discharge permit contract involving plans by a paving and grading company to dump effluent from a N.C. Department of Transportation project into the city wastewater-treatment plant.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

