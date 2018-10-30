Disc golf event to aid Flo victims

Bill Colvard | The News Owen Minton tosses a disc into a "hole" during a previous tournament at the Mount Airy High School disc golf course. - Bill Colvard | The News Mount Airy High School senior Shay Rosales organized the disc golf tournament to aid victims of Hurricane Florence at Havelock Middle School, where 42 students lost their homes entirely and another 59 lost all of their personal belongings. -

After hearing about the damage caused by Hurricane Florence, Shay Rosales wanted to help — especially the younger people victimized.

“It’s sad to see they are in such a terrible situation,” the Mount Airy High School senior said Tuesday of youths in eastern North Carolina who’ve lost everything.

“It’s traumatizing — something I don’t think any child should go through,” added Rosales, 18.

And she should know. Rosales’ own family has suffered the loss of its home when she was younger, allowing her to relate to what kids on the coast are enduring.

“We’ve been on the streets before.”

Yet that experience hasn’t made Rosales bitter, but compassionate about people in similar circumstances.

“I have always been involved in community service, and I think every day, ‘How can I help others?’” She explained that her own hard times have made her less concerned about material possessions in favor of things more important.

“Money is the last thing on my mind.”

After a hurricane struck Puerto Rico last year, Rosales’ mom Noemi invited victims from the island to stay at the family’s home in Mount Airy.

Tournament to assist

The plight of those in areas stricken by Hurricane Flo last month motivated Rosales to spearhead a hurricane-relief effort as her senior project: a disc golf tournament that will be held Saturday at the Mount Airy High School course.

“She has organized all of this with 35 friends,” said Polly Long, Mount Airy City Schools’ Workforce Initiatives coordinator, who interacts with students on various efforts.

Long also played a key role in the development of the disc golf facility that opened late last year, which is part of the athletic field complex behind the school on North South Street.

Saturday’s tournament is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., with an entry fee of $5 per person. It will include competitions among disc golf players of different skill levels, such as beginner and intermediate.

“We’ll have professionals coming, too,” said Rosales who mentioned that members of a Surry County disc golf team are expected to participate

As its name implies, disc golf involves players negotiating a course, but instead of trying to put a ball in a hole they attempt to toss discs into basket-like structures. The object is to do so with as few “strokes” or tosses as possible.

In addition to aiding hurricane victims, Rosales said Saturday’s tournament has another aim, to provide more exposure to the relatively new, but growing sport of disc golf in this area. Mount Airy is the only campus in the county with a course, but Rosales said she is reaching out to other high schools across Surry regarding Saturday’s event.

Many people signed up for the tournament during a Community Night event of city schools recently, the student said.

Havelock school to benefit

All proceeds from the tourney will aid students of Havelock Middle School in Craven County.

“It was absolutely horrible there,” Long said of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Florence.

Rosales and others at Mount Airy High found out about the Havelock campus through an inquiry by Mount Airy’s superintendent, Dr. Kim Morrison. The locals learned that it was a prime candidate for such assistance.

“There were already a poor school,” Long said Tuesday. “I talked to the principal yesterday.”

Forty-two students of Havelock Middle lost their homes entirely to the hurricane and another 59 students lost all of their personal belongings, Principal William Byland wrote in an email.

“One home burnt to the ground during the storm, 102 homes were flooded, with 41 being catastrophically flooded,” Byland added.

“Outside of the 102, nearly all 412 students faced displacement from their homes for a week or more. This has brought about great financial strain, as 62 percent of our students are already severely economically disadvantaged, and then they had to spend their limited funds on shelter or travel.”

The Havelock principal also reported that the power was out in that area for nearly two weeks. Between the lack of refrigeration and home leaks caused by fallen trees and wind damage, the majority of students’ families lost all of their groceries and stored supplies.

Even with that, those at the school are managing to help others, according to the principal.

“While the damage was life changing, most of our faculty and children have been involved daily in the cleanup and repair of our community,” he mentioned.

“These are not students that are simply standing by as the disaster strikes, they are taking their community into their young hands to become something greater.”

The principal remarked that he is “honored” people in Mount Airy will be helping his school’s hurricane victims through the disc golf tournament.

Setting an example

While the attitude of the Havelock Middle students in the face of hardship is noteworthy, Long also is impressed by Rosales and others at MAHS in coming to their aid through an effort “driven by kids.”

“These kids are working hard to raise money for others they don’t even know,” she said, “but they know they’ve lost homes, clothes and other things to the hurricane.”

Long said Rosales — who plans to attend Surry Community College next fall and later transfer to Elon University to pursue a degree in engineering or architecture — has been the catalyst for the relief effort, including recruiting classmates to help.

“She has got them so enthusiastic,” Long said, even last Friday when there were no classes in city schools due to a staff development day.

“Several of them walked to school in the rain to make posters” to promote the disc golf tournament, she said.

What Rosales and her fellow students are doing shows the values of caring and compassion that critics of modern society often categorize as lost forever are still much alive, Long observed.

“These are the American values that are so important, that you can’t teach, but you can show by leadership — and that’s exactly what she (Rosales) has done.”

