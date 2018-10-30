Mount Airy Police Reports

• Going to the lobby of the police station to report a stolen vehicle has led to a Mount Airy man’s arrest on an unrelated felony charge, according to city police department reports. Matthew Ryan Owens, 27, of 120 W. Pine St., No. 26, was encountered Thursday at the station, where he was served with a warrant on a charge of obtaining property by false pretense.

It had been issued in connection with an alleged incident earlier this month for which no additional details were listed. Owens was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Nov. 14.

• Lauren Kayla Tolbert, 30, of 217 Marshall St., was served Saturday with a criminal summons for a charge of injury to personal property which had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 5 with Emily Law of Holland Drive, Cana, Virginia, listed as the complainant. The case is set for the Nov. 2 session of Surry District Court.

• Two Mount Airy teens were charged Thursday with assault and battery in a case in which another city woman is the alleged victim, Heather Arnett of Granite Road. Those accused are Isabella Ann Hamilton, 18, of 707 N. Main St., and Donna Annette Mabe, 19, of 135 W. Lebanon St., No. 5. Mabe is free on a $2,500 unsecured bond and Hamilton a $500 unsecured bond to appear in court on Nov. 26.

Then on Saturday, Mabe was charged with simple assault after allegedly hitting Bob Allen Rowinsky in the face with a bottled drink at his home on North Main Street. Mabe was arrested at that location and held in the county jail under a $500 secured bond, and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court again on Dec. 11.

• Nicholas Daniel Dutton, 34, of 120 W. Pine St., No. 17, was arrested on a first-degree trespassing charge last Wednesday at a location on Edgewood Drive near Park Drive by officers who encountered him during a trespassing call. He also is facing additional charges of larceny and first-degree trespassing which were filed the same day by Surry County authorities, according to police records.

Dutton was jailed under a $350 secured bond, with Dec. 5 his court date.