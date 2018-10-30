‘Living Dead’ raise funds for the living

Zombies Susan Lawrence and Evan Barnard prepare to terrorize runners in the Third-Annual 5K Zombie Run on Saturday. - And they’re off. One hundred and ten runners participated in this year’s 5K Zombie Run for Charity on Saturday. - Randy Shur and his zombie teddy bear was both the first and final challenge to confront runners on Saturday. - Nellie Williams, 8, was the scariest sort of zombie, a zombie with vampire fangs. - - Dario Saldana, center, placed first in the 5K Zombie Run for Charity. He gained the advantage at the end of the race when another runner took extreme evasive action to avoid the final zombie. - - Cynthia Chaire plops down on the curb after being the first female to cross the finish line. - - Runners dodged zombies right up to within steps of the finish line. - - Runners wait for the starting horn. - - Miss Angel, AKA Angela Shur, thanked participants before the race. - - Drivers turning onto Willow Street Saturday evening were no doubt surprised to find zombies roaming the street. - - The Boo Bash after-party begins to pick up steam. - -

Competitive runners can have any of several goals when entering a race: winning, reaching a personal best, simply finishing.

Seldom is one of those goals to avoid being attacked by a zombie.

But eluding scores of zombies was indeed on the to-do list of 110 runners at the Third-Annual 5K Zombie Run for Charity on Saturday night. Runners were outfitted not only with their competitive number, but also with a belt holding three ribbon flags that more than 40 zombies positioned along the race route attempted to snatch from them.

The grittiness of Willow Street with the deserted Spencer factory building lurking in the background was a perfect setting for the beginning and end of a race to the death with the living dead.

Hapless motorists seemed confused as they turned onto the almost-deserted street to find a random zombie with a bullet hole in the center of his forehead carrying a teddy bear and stumbling down the yellow line. Some slowly backed out the way they had come. Others locked their doors and proceeded carefully. No one gunned it and ran over the zombie.

Tom Beckom said while stretching before the race, “They can rip them off while I’m still running. I’m going to keep going. I’ve been a zombie before, so I know how that works.” Beckom placed first in his age group with a time of 31:50.

Teddy Flippin had a more straightforward strategy.

“Don’t be the slowest. You don’t have to be the fastest, as long as you’re not the slowest.”

“Dodge and evade,” said Audrey Townsend. “I actually live at the Shepherd’s House, and I want to give something back. They’ve been so good to me.”

The Shepherd’s House and The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History were the beneficiaries of the funds raised by the run, with 75 percent going to The Shepherd’s House and 25 percent going to the Museum.

Angela Shur, organizer and sponsor of the event who is more often known as Miss Angel, said that final figures are not yet available but she estimated between $13,000 and $15,000 had been raised for the two organizations.

“Sponsorship was way up,” she said. “The United Fund changed their rules, and there was no blackout period for the organizations getting money from them. So people from Shepherd’s House were able to help me line up sponsors. I had backup this year. It really worked.”

“It was really cold, but we still had a lot of new people. A lot of people who didn’t run threw money in anyway,” added Shur.

Shur said that this year also saw an increase in zombies, with volunteers coming from Mount Airy High School and The Children’s Center. Zombies milled around before the race, putting the final touches on their faces and enjoying takeout pizza, seemingly unconcerned about spoiling their appetite for human flesh.

As photos began to circulate social media the day after the race, Shur said a clamor rose up of folks wanting to register for next year’s race. “My goal is to have 250 runners,” she said, “and we’ll get there.”

Dario Saldana, Mount Airy, was the first place finisher with a time of 22:54.566. Saldana has been a regular top-20 finisher at the annual Running the Vines 5K/10K at Shelton Vineyards in Dobson.

Victor Stone, Winston-Salem, placed second with a time of 22:54.963.

Cynthia Chaire, Mount Airy, was the third person and the first female across the finish line with a time of 24:02.652. Samantha Monk, Mount Airy, was the fourth person to finish and the second female with a time of 24:37.136.

Alex Sonato, Mount Airy, was third-place male with a time of 24:49.978. Vanessa Casas, Mount Airy, was third-place female with a time of 25:29.646.

Zombies Susan Lawrence and Evan Barnard prepare to terrorize runners in the Third-Annual 5K Zombie Run on Saturday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Zombies.jpeg Zombies Susan Lawrence and Evan Barnard prepare to terrorize runners in the Third-Annual 5K Zombie Run on Saturday. And they’re off. One hundred and ten runners participated in this year’s 5K Zombie Run for Charity on Saturday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_3456.jpg And they’re off. One hundred and ten runners participated in this year’s 5K Zombie Run for Charity on Saturday. Randy Shur and his zombie teddy bear was both the first and final challenge to confront runners on Saturday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_3424.jpg Randy Shur and his zombie teddy bear was both the first and final challenge to confront runners on Saturday. Nellie Williams, 8, was the scariest sort of zombie, a zombie with vampire fangs. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_3428.jpg Nellie Williams, 8, was the scariest sort of zombie, a zombie with vampire fangs. Dario Saldana, center, placed first in the 5K Zombie Run for Charity. He gained the advantage at the end of the race when another runner took extreme evasive action to avoid the final zombie. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_3467.jpg Dario Saldana, center, placed first in the 5K Zombie Run for Charity. He gained the advantage at the end of the race when another runner took extreme evasive action to avoid the final zombie. Cynthia Chaire plops down on the curb after being the first female to cross the finish line. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_3471.jpg Cynthia Chaire plops down on the curb after being the first female to cross the finish line. Runners dodged zombies right up to within steps of the finish line. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_3473.jpg Runners dodged zombies right up to within steps of the finish line. Runners wait for the starting horn. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_3440.jpg Runners wait for the starting horn. Miss Angel, AKA Angela Shur, thanked participants before the race. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_3444.jpg Miss Angel, AKA Angela Shur, thanked participants before the race. Drivers turning onto Willow Street Saturday evening were no doubt surprised to find zombies roaming the street. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_3450.jpg Drivers turning onto Willow Street Saturday evening were no doubt surprised to find zombies roaming the street. The Boo Bash after-party begins to pick up steam. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_3483.jpg The Boo Bash after-party begins to pick up steam.