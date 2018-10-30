Public meeting Nov. 1 on U.S. 601 widening

Tom Joyce | The News A tractor-trailer passes within feet of cars in this file photo taken along the two-lane U.S. 601 between Mount Airy and Dobson near Smith Road. That stretch is included in a plan to widen the highway to four lanes from Interstate 74 to Cody Trail (State Road 1104) at Dobson. -

Local citizens have the opportunity on Thursday to review, ask questions about and make comments on plans for a long-anticipated project to widen U.S. 601 between Mount Airy and Dobson, not Tuesday, as was reported in The Mount Airy News.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation gave The News incorrect information regarding the meeting, stating it was to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Several hours after the Tuesday edition of The News went to press late Monday night, the department sent out a correction.

Apparently, officials there had been thinking of a similar meeting, scheduled for another roadway in another locality, and erroneously put that date in its information for the Mount Airy meeting.

Transportation officials state the meeting will occur Thursday, Nov. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. that day at Temple Baptist Church at 3615 Rockford St.

A 6.2-mile section of U.S. 601 from Interstate 74 to Cody Trail (just south of Main Street in Dobson), which is now two-lane, is scheduled to be widened to four lanes through a project by the N.C. DOT.

Plans for it were announced during the summer of 2017, and Thursday’s meeting marks the first such occasion for the public to see what will be involved in a graphic manner.

Initial design maps for the project will be displayed at the meeting, and also are available online via the Department of Transportation’s public meetings web page.

No formal presentation is scheduled during Thursday’s meeting, but DOT officials and representatives will be available to answer questions and receive comments. All comments will be considered as plans for the project are developed further, officials say, and will be accepted until Dec. 1.

A similar meeting was held in March in conjunction with another U.S. 601 project by the DOT, to introduce a “superstreet” or “synchronized street” concept from U.S. 52 south to the Forrest Drive intersection near Walmart.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

