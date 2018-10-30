Shoals names art winners

The overall lunch room art contest winners were, from left, Jesse Whitaker taking first, Gracie Sechrist in second place, and Luke Tedder in third place. - Submitted photo
Students participate in National School Lunch Week Coloring Contest!
The Shoals Elementary School lunchroom staff recently held a coloring contest during National School Lunch Week. The staff chose the top students from each grade level and then a first, second and third place overall.
While there were a number of grade winners, the overall winners for the school were Jesse Whitaker in first place, Gracie Sechrist in second and Luke Tedder in third.
The winners in grades three through five pose for a picture.
The overall lunch room art contest winners were, from left, Jesse Whitaker taking first, Gracie Sechrist in second place, and Luke Tedder in third place.
Pre-K winners Hensley Wilkins and Warren Miller smile for the camera.
The kindergarten, first, and second grade winners gather for a photo.