Shoals names art winners

October 30, 2018
The winners in grades three through five pose for a picture. - Submitted photo
The overall lunch room art contest winners were, from left, Jesse Whitaker taking first, Gracie Sechrist in second place, and Luke Tedder in third place. - Submitted photo
Pre-K winners Hensley Wilkins and Warren Miller smile for the camera. - Submitted photo
The kindergarten, first, and second grade winners gather for a photo. - - Submitted photo

Students participate in National School Lunch Week Coloring Contest!

The Shoals Elementary School lunchroom staff recently held a coloring contest during National School Lunch Week. The staff chose the top students from each grade level and then a first, second and third place overall.

While there were a number of grade winners, the overall winners for the school were Jesse Whitaker in first place, Gracie Sechrist in second and Luke Tedder in third.

