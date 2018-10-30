Rockford Elementary holds wellness fair

Submitted photo Caleb Thomas and Captain Rodney Whitaker, of the Central Surry Fire Department, spoke with Rockford Elementary School students about fire safety and what a firefighter does. - Submitted photo Allie Willard from Surry County Health and Nutrition, spoke with students about Halloween Safety during Rockford Elementary School’s recent wellness fair. -

Rockford Elementary School recently held its annual Wellness Fair, aimed at giving students information regarding their health and safety, and ways to improve that area of their lives while having fun. The event, organized by physical education teacher Deanne Fitzgerald, allowed the students to go from station to station, with different displays at each location.

One of the stations consisted of presentations on safety by the Surry County Health and Nutrition about Halloween safety and candy and prescription drugs.

Another safety presentation was operated by Central Surry Fire Department, where its officials spoke with students about fire safety and allowed students to look at the equipment used in a fire and the clothes and equipment worn for protection.

Surry County Health and Nutrition also sent a dental hygienist to teach students how to keep their teeth clean and healthy. They allowed students to practice proper teeth-brushing technique with a large model of a mouth and provided each students with their own toothbrush.

Two groups provided physical activity stations, Hart Gymnastics from King worked with students in a gymnastic rotation and Surry County Parks and Recreation set up a disc golf course on the ball field.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office was present to talk with students about what it is like to be a law enforcement officer. While not at the wellness fair, students competed in the annual Monster Dash. Students in each grade level raced against their classmates to run a course set up around campus. A male and female winner were each presented with a pumpkin donated by The Farm in Dobson.