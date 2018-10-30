A tractor-trailer passes within feet of cars in this file photo taken along the two-lane U.S. 601 between Mount Airy and Dobson near Smith Road. That stretch is included in a plan to widen the highway to four lanes from Interstate 74 to Cody Trail (State Road 1104) at Dobson. -

Editor’s Note: The original version of this story stated the public meeting would be Tuesday, Oct. 30, based on incorrect information supplied to The Mount Airy News by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The public hearing will be on Thursday, Nov. 1 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church. The Department of Transportation initially told The Mount Airy News the hearing would be Oct. 30, and did not issue a correction until after the paper had sent the story containing the error to press. The story has been corrected here.

Local citizens have the opportunity on Thursday to review, ask questions about and make comments on plans for a long-anticipated project to widen U.S. 601 between Mount Airy and Dobson.

That will occur during a public meeting scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. that day at Temple Baptist Church at 3615 Rockford St.

A 6.2-mile section of U.S. 601 from Interstate 74 to Cody Trail at Dobson, which is now two-lane, is scheduled to be widened to four lanes through a project by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Plans for it were announced during the summer of 2017, and Thursday’s meeting marks the first such occasion for the public to see what will be involved in a graphic manner.

Initial design maps for the project will be displayed at the meeting, and also are available online via the Department of Transportation’s public meetings web page.

No formal presentation is scheduled during Thursday’s meeting, but DOT officials and representatives will be available to answer questions and receive comments. All comments will be considered as plans for the project are developed further, officials say, and will be accepted until Dec. 1.

A similar meeting was held in March in conjunction with another U.S. 601 project by the DOT, to introduce a “superstreet” or “synchronized street” concept from U.S. 52 south to the Forrest Drive intersection near Walmart.

Widening aimed at safety

The project for transforming the 6.2-mile section of the two-lane road into a four-lane highway from Mount Airy to Dobson would improve the capacity and safety of the U.S. 601 corridor, according to the Department of Transportation.

Traffic tends to be heavy on U.S. 601 between Surry’s most-populous municipality and the town that is home to the county seat and institutions such as Surry Community College.

It carries an average of 15,000 vehicles per day near U.S. 74 and 4,600 near Cody Trail Road. Without improvements, officials say the corridor would be over capacity and below an acceptable level of service by 2040.

The initial design plans for the project call for a 46-foot median for safety. Also planned are directional crossovers and median-U-turns so drivers can safely cross the highway or change directions to reach a destination.

Widening U.S. 601 is a welcome development among those who use the road frequently.

“I think from driving it quite a bit during the business hours, it’s a pretty heavily traveled piece of two-lane highway,” said Larry Phillips, a member of the Surry County Board of Commissioners who represents the Mount Airy District.

“Lots of cars.”

Phillips added Monday that the volume of traffic on U.S. 601 can create problems if vehicles are making turns and other moves along the way. He also pointed out that along with Mount Airy, citizens from Pilot Mountain and additional areas use that road to access the county seat.

“With anything, there’s some disruption it brings,” Phillips said of the major construction project in store. “And that will have to be worked through.” But overall, the widening will be a good thing, he believes.

The project is included in the Surry County Comprehensive Transportation Plan adopted by local leaders. It received support for funding by the Northwest Piedmont Regional Planning Organization — a group comprised of local officials, including representatives from Surry County — and was funded in the latest version of the State Transportation Improvement Program.

At last report, $54.7 million had been set aside for the four-laning of U.S. 601 between Mount Airy and Dobson.

The present schedule for the project calls for right-of-way acquisition to start in 2019 and construction to begin one year later.

A tractor-trailer passes within feet of cars in this file photo taken along the two-lane U.S. 601 between Mount Airy and Dobson near Smith Road. That stretch is included in a plan to widen the highway to four lanes from Interstate 74 to Cody Trail (State Road 1104) at Dobson. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Fo-lane-this-1.jpg A tractor-trailer passes within feet of cars in this file photo taken along the two-lane U.S. 601 between Mount Airy and Dobson near Smith Road. That stretch is included in a plan to widen the highway to four lanes from Interstate 74 to Cody Trail (State Road 1104) at Dobson.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.