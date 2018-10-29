Trick-or-treaters to invade downtown

Two "witches," Wendy Tatman, left, and Martha Marcum, dole out candy to an unidentified trick-or-treater dressed as a skeleton in front of Trinity Episcopal Church during last year's Halloween observance in downtown Mount Airy. - Alma Garcia, Giovanni Rico and Alexander Rico "haunt" the downtown area at the 2017 event. -

Mount Airy is preparing for an invasion by hordes of trick-of-treaters who might look scary in some cases, but will all be there in the name of fun — and candy.

Superheroes, princesses, monsters, ghosts, witches, goblins, ghouls and other assorted characters are expected to converge on the downtown area Wednesday during an annual Halloween celebration and trick-or-treat event. It is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m.

Participating businesses will be giving out candy at what has become the largest public trick-or-treat venue in the area, which usually attracts huge crowds. The gathering also is to include a costume contest for kids, families and pets, and games which will be set up in Carlos Jones-Blue Ridge Park at the corner of North Main and West Oak streets.

“It is a community event and a way to provide a safe place for Halloween,” Jennie Lowry of the Downtown Business Association said Monday. “Unfortunately, not everyone trick-or-treats in their neighborhood anymore.” The fact that the Halloween celebration is held earlier in the day and winds up before dark is another safety plus.

Most of the downtown merchants typically participate in the candy giveaway. “I would say the majority do — probably over 50,” Lowry said.

The trick-or-treat portion of Wednesday’s event officially is set for 3 to 5 p.m., but most of the business people will be doling out goodies until they run out, she said.

Lowry also is excited about the costume contest, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the gazebo. It will include categories for children, families and pets. Last year, a chicken was part of the festivities.

The Downtown Business Association is assisted with the costume contest each year by local radio station WSYD, while the games are put on with the help of both Rotary clubs in Mount Airy.

Wednesday’s Halloween celebration and trick-or-treat event is expected to be aided by weather that is much less horrifying than what has been occurring recently. The forecast calls for sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s, with no mention of rain, which Lowry thinks should scare up a big turnout.

“It’s a family friendly event — and pet-friendly.”

