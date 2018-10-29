Neighbors take back their streets

Bill Colvard | The News Deputy Wesley Church and Barbara France roast weenies at the third annual get-together in Simmonstown. - Bill Colvard | The News Pam Parker, right, signs a participation poster as Geraldine Moore, center, looks on. - Bill Colvard | The News Kate Estes, left, and Gail King, center, are greeted by Barbara France, right. - Bill Colvard | The News Khaza Gattis, age 2, enjoys a neighborhood weenie roast. - - Bill Colvard | The News Joseph Lyn Dobson and Deputy Wesley Church were the afternoon’s featured speakers. - -

A Mount Airy neighborhood celebrated the anniversary of reclaiming their streets from drug dealers on Saturday with a weenie roast and get-together on the very spot where the dealers formerly plied their trade.

“It’s something to celebrate, I think,” said Barbara France, who organized the event which included a weenie roast, s’mores, corn hole, guest speakers, bingo, door prizes and raffles. France was instrumental in shutting down frequent drug activity in the neighborhood as well as organizing the annual get-togethers since.

“When I retired, I noticed all these cars coming here.” France indicates the little bit of Gaylon Street after its intersection with Eleanor Avenue. There are no houses, and the street soon fizzles out into a dirt trail. Eleanor Street is also a dead end so there is no reason for anyone but residents and their guests to be out there, but according to the neighborhood’s residents, drug dealers found the quiet and privacy of the area conducive to their illegal business dealings.

“People who wanted to buy drugs would drive out here and meet with drug dealers,” said France. “It was scary out here. The Mount Airy News wouldn’t deliver papers out here. Dominos wouldn’t deliver a pizza. So I started calling the sheriff every time I saw cars parked over here. And they’d send a car out. After a while, the drug deals stopped.”

Sheriff’s Deputy Wesley Church, one of the afternoon’s two speakers, said the Simmonstown area has greatly improved in the past few years.

“Call volume is way lower,” he said. “All of the drug-related statistics for this neighborhood are way down.”

Church went on to say that was not the case for the county in general. He spoke to the neighbors, telling them that it wasn’t just the opioid crisis, but all of the other drugs as well. His talk implemented parts of the Scared Straight program mixed in with a lot of public awareness information. He said that last year a short presentation led into a sharing and question-and-answer session that lasted for an hour.

Also speaking to the neighbors on Saturday was Joseph Lyn Dobbins, a motivational speaker from Dobson.

“I speak to youth,” said Dobson, “and tell the kids there’s a better life than living on the streets and hustling. I did that. But there’s a better life. The streets are a dead-end road.”

Several members of Family Worship Center, a church at the other end of Gaylon Street, including Pastor Richard Barton and minister Tony Wood, came down to join their neighbors for the third-anniversary celebration.

“We thank the Lord for three years drug-free,” said Gail King.

“We took back the neighborhood,” added Brenda Nickerson.

“I got a newspaper subscription in 2016, the first year we did this,” said France. “Now I should call Dominos and see if they’ll bring me a pizza.”

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

