Alliance receives Best Practices honor

Cook -

Alliance Insurance Services has retained its Best Practices status as assigned by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America Best Practices Study group. This is the sixth time Alliance has achieved Best Practices status.

The selected Best Practices agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year. This is the third year of the current three-year study cycle, where more than 1,500 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study in 2016. Out of those, 262 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, Alliance Insurance Services had to be among the 35 to 45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories as outlined by the study group.

“I am so proud and honored for my team to be consistently recognized as a Best Practices organization,” said Christopher Cook, owner of Alliance Insurance Services. “This recognition means that we’re working hard every day to develop the best possible products to meet the needs of our clients, and to be accessible and responsive to the families we serve.”

Alliance Insurance Services Inc. is an independent, full service agency now celebrating its 14th anniversary. Cook and his staff serve clients with offices Mount Airy, Walnut Cove and Winston-Salem.. For more information, visit www.myallianceinsurance.com.